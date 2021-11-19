Spearfish principals implementing strategic plan with new ideas

SPEARFISH — Parent-run clubs and activities that will start after the Christmas break is just one way the staff at Creekside Elementary will implement strategies to achieve the goals outlined in the Spearfish School District Strategic Plan.
Dan Olson, principal at Creekside Elementary said the school’s parent advisory group, which was involved in the development of the district’s strategic plan, came up with the idea to help engage families in the school, which is the second of three goals outlined in the plan. Such parent-run clubs could include a chess, cribbage, board games, and a magician club.
The three goals for the Spearfish School District Strategic Plan are multi-faceted and are meant to guide activities within the district for the next five years. The first goal is to “provide a comprehensive, innovative education for each student to promote life, career and post-secondary success.” Superintendent Kirk Easton said this is where the schools will focus on current strategies to pilot and implement a new math and English Language Arts curriculum, and to provide the professional development needed for the teachers to learn how to effectively implement it.
Additionally, Easton said objectives under the first goal include implementing academic opportunities and supports for all students that will accelerate learning. This includes efforts to continue programs that individually and deliberately meet individual learners’ needs. It also includes expanding the gifted and talented programming.
Easton said that objective includes working with students who have fallen behind in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to continue learning programs that help students who have excelled.
The second goal, which calls for the district to “cultivate partnerships with families and the community to support and expand learning opportunities for each student,” is what has Spearfish educators looking for opportunities to invite parents into the schools.
“Just engaging the families back into the schools is so important,” Easton said. “Research shows that the parents who are engaged in the child’s education, those kids tend to have better achievement. Many times parents are working a job and they’re tired. We just want to offer opportunities where they can come in and feel like they’re part of the school.”
At Creekside Elementary, Olson said the parent advisory group also plans to help with this goal by sponsoring a Monday Morning Coffee for the staff members.
“This group wanted to show their appreciation for the staff at Creekside,” Olson said. “Parents would show their appreciation to staff by taking a coffee cart from teacher to teacher on Monday mornings.”
Spearfish High School Principal Steve Morford said plans are still preliminary, but he expects the teachers to also invite more community and parent participation in classroom activities. Additionally, he said the school plans to give students extra school time to complete internships and mentorships.
The third goal of the strategic plan calls for the schools to provide “an inclusive and trusting community that emphasizes the principles of respect and responsibility.” This goal calls for the school to continue to implement programs to identify student mental, emotional and behavioral needs, as well as to promote and support wellness for all district employees. Additionally, the goal calls for establishing and maintaining programs to promote school pride, and to promote student involvement, leadership, character and academic skills within the community.
One of the ways Olson said he plans to help implement this goal at Creekside is with a Wall of Kindness, an idea that came from the school’s K-Kids program.
“They are looking for opportunities for students to give back to the community and we felt that one way to do this was to highlight when students demonstrate an act of kindness,” Olson said. “All they will need to do is provide evidence of the act of kindness. For example, a picture of them shoveling the neighbor’s driveway or a short writeup about them picking up trash in the park.”
Morford said at the high school he anticipates holding mental health assemblies, as well as to add mental health instruction to the school’s existing health curriculum. He also expects to expand efforts to get students involved in the community.
Overall, Easton said the strategic plan will provide the framework for planning within the district. The plan itself outlines broad goals and objectives, which allow individual schools to implement strategies to achieve.
“Some of these are general, but each building has their own implementation plan that is more specific,” he said.
