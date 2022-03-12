Spearfish presents plans for Colorado Boulevard

SPEARFISH — With major projects and development taking place along the Colorado Boulevard corridor, Spearfish city officials are getting out ahead of the curve with a study to determine what future improvements may need to take place.
“This represents the culmination of the study committee consisting of some council representation, planning commission; property ownership, both on the city and county side, to take a look at what does the future hold for east Colorado Boulevard in terms of urban development and the infrastructure management issues,” explained Jayna Watson, Spearfish city planner during Monday’s council meeting.
The area being looked at by the study extends east from Maitland Road to Highway 85, and north from Centennial Road to about a mile past Interstate 90. The area mostly consists of county Ag-1 and Highway Service Commercial, as well as city Airport, Agriculture, Development Review District, and C-2 Highway Service Commercial zones. Watson said the purpose of the study is to provide a road map for city officials as new landowners seek to develop the area.
“Future land use and how we look at what are options and opportunities in the corridor then lead us down the road to decisions on our infrastructure,” she said.
The study does not set new procedures for rezoning or the process that landowners must follow to request rezoning, but it does focus on what areas within the corridor would be best suited for the incoming trends in residential, commercial, and industrial development.
According to the ten-year growth estimates used in the study, Spearfish is expected to see approximately 300 new homes built in the area by 2030, and an increase in population by around 1,950. The Colorado Boulevard corridor is expected to play a major role in that coming growth.
The study will layout the parameters officials will use as they navigate the coming water/sewer infrastructure, upgrades to the street and public right of way along Colorado Boulevard, and community trails system expansion needs in the area.
A full presentation of the study and time for public comment is expected to be delivered at the next regularly scheduled Spearfish City Council meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m., March 21, at Spearfish City Hall.
