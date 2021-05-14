Spearfish prepares for pot talks

SPEARFISH — As communities throughout the Black Hills prepare for Initiated Measure 26, which will legalize medical marijuana in South Dakota to come into effect on July 1, City Attorney Ashley McDonald updated the city council, during its May 3 meeting on the progress being made to regulate the drug in Spearfish.
“(City Administrator) Mike (Harmon), (City Planner) Jayna (Watson), and I have met frequently and discussed how we want to handle these establishments in terms of licensing and zoning and we’ll be bringing the zoning ordinance and the licensing ordinance to council soon,” she said.
In the meantime, McDonald said staff had identified a “little hole” in the statute, which she said, needs to be addressed by council.
“There is nothing currently in statute that prohibits public consumption of marijuana,” she said.
McDonald explained that the public smoking statute, which has been in effect since 2010 and prohibits smoking in all indoor areas of workplaces, restaurants, and bars specifically applies to tobacco products only. No such prohibition currently exists in the language used in Initiated Measure 26.
McDonald brought a, ordinance prohibiting the consumption or smoking of cannabis in public places before the Legal, Finance, and Public Safety committee meeting Wednesday.
“This ordinance would prohibit it within the city of Spearfish, we define what a public area is, and also places open to the public,” she said.
The city ordinance, 1347, briefly describes public places as “parks, sidewalks, streets, alleys, right-of-ways, sports complexes, publicly-owned property, or any place that is open to the public including: in, on, or around any place of business, parking lot, or place of amusement or entertainment, whether or not a charge of admission or entry thereto is required and includes the elevator, lobby, hall, corridors, and areas open to the public of any store, office, or multifamily residential building even if such place charges an admission or limits the number of admittees.”
The ordinance also contains a severability provision, which allows for the remainder of the piece to stay in effect even if one or more of the individual terms are found to be unenforceable, or illegal.
The ordinance was moved forward in committee, and is expected to be discussed during the Spearfish City Council’s next regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
McDonald explained that under statute, the city is not required to allow cultivation facilities, testing facilities, or manufacturing facilities for medical marijuana; however, the city must allow at least one dispensary if an interested party approaches the city to open one.
“What we can’t do is limit dispensaries, either explicitly or in a way that makes operating it impractical, to zero,” she said. “So we have to allow at least one if one is interested in being here.”
The Department of Health (DOH) will be the overseeing agency governing medical marijuana testing, cultivation, manufacturing, and distribution in South Dakota. McDonald explained that according to the statute, the DOH is required to begin facilitating those measures by October, and begin distribution of medical marijuana registration cards no later than November. However beginning July 1, people in South Dakota will be allowed to legally posses three ounces of marijuana, and additional amounts of cannabis products as long as they have a written prescription from a doctor, registered with the DOH, certifying that they are a medical marijuana patient.
“So that means things for law enforcement,” McDonald said. “Some of it’s going to be trial and error.”
Recently, Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald held a meeting with local law enforcement officials to discuss how best to incorporate the new laws into the system.
“The main thing we all learned is that it’s a new landscape and we have to be open minded in figuring out how to best implement what’s being put before us,” Pat Rotert, public safety director for Spearfish said.
The city does have some wiggle room in planning how invested Spearfish should be in medical marijuana; and Amendment A regarding recreational marijuana is still being considered by the state Supreme Court. But with the July 1 deadline rapidly approaching, officials need to move quickly to determine what measures need to be taken now, to set the city up for success.
“It’s going to take us a while to figure out how wide the lane is,” Mayor Dana Boke added during the May 3 meeting. “We’re not really sure where our boundaries are, but we know we have to go in a direction.”
