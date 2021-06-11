Spearfish pot talks: licensing in the city

SPEARFISH — City officials voted to pass the first reading of two new ordinances, which outlines the zoning and licensing requirements and procedures for cannabis establishments within the city of Spearfish.
Ordinance 1346 sets the licensing fee at $5,000 for any cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, testing, or dispensing facilities and limits the number of licenses permissible to cultivation, manufacturing, and testing establishments to two, with only one license available for a dispensary.
“The regulations specify what someone with a license can do and then what they can’t do and if they do one of the things they can’t do there’s a process for suspending the license, revoking the license and then the entity can appeal those determinations,” explained Ashley McDonald, Spearfish city attorney.
Any entity looking to open a cannabis establishment will need to be registered with the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), before a city license can be obtained. As of right now, the DOH is not required to start issuing registrations for establishments until October.
The zoning ordinance, 1345, states where within the city limits each type of establishment would be permitted. Cultivation facilities will be permitted in agricultural, light/restrictive industrial, and heavy industrial districts; testing facilities will be permitted in agricultural, office commercial, light/restrictive industrial, and heavy industrial districts; manufacturing facilities will be permitted in agricultural, highway service commercial, light/restrictive industrial, and heavy industrial districts; dispensaries will be permitted in light/restrictive industrial, and heavy industrial districts.
Jayna Watson, Spearfish city planner said that facilities in those districts would be permissible ‘by right,’ meaning they would only need to follow the standard planning and zoning procedure to open. However, entities looking to open in the city’s development review districts such as Elkhorn Ridge, Sky Ridge, the Reserve, McGuigan Ranch would need to apply for a change of zoning.
No cannabis facility can be established within 1,000 feet of any school, residence, or religious establishment, or within the downtown central commercial district.
As the state works to develop its own regulations, Watson said it could be in the city’s best interest to have its own regulations in place to establish a precedent.
“We would like to be in a position where, if there are any exemptions carved out for previously existing rules, then we have ours already set,” Watson explained. “So then we may have the option to possibility follow the kind the state gives us, or keep with ours.”
Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke agreed with moving cautiously on the municipal end of things while waiting for the Department of Health to develop state regulations.
“As we’re tromping into new territory … I think slow and safe is probably the best way that we need to go,” Boke said. “As state law is more defined this will tweak, this will have to change and morph to be in agreement with that. Right now we don’t have a whole lot to line up with.”
The council also voted to make a significant change to Ordinance 1347, which prohibited the consumption of any cannabis product in public areas within city limits.
“We took out, ‘consumption,’ and, ‘consume,’ from the ordinance,” McDonald said. “We thought that smoking was the most impactful for people around someone using medical cannabis, but consuming it does not have an impact on people around them.”
The change no longer prohibits the consumption of cannabis products in public places throughout the city, but would prohibit the smoking and vaping of cannabis products in those places.
A public hearing was set for the next scheduled city council meeting on June 21 to discuss the zoning ordinance.
