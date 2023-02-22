The Spearfish Police Department along with volunteer defensive tactics instructors from other state agencies, got together to teach Black Hills State University women athlete’s safety tactics. Courtesy photo
SPEARFISH — “We always tell them, ‘your body can’t go where your mind hasn’t, so play scenarios in your head, and always have the mindset that you’re going to win that fight.” Said Spearfish Police Detective Colin Smith.
Earlier this month, the Spearfish Police Department held a safety class for Black Hills State University (BHSU) women athletes at Barefoot Fitness.
BHSU Assistant Athletics Director Kristin Carmichael, reached out to the police department in October to see if the athletes could take the safety class.
The PD agreed and Smith, who is a defensive tactics instructor, got to work on forming the class. He brought in three other instructors from the Spearfish force, one instructor from South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks, and another instructor from South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.
“Basically, all these defensive tactics instructors from three different agencies … we all kind of got together, and since there was going to be such a high number of students, I wanted to make sure we had enough people to help.” Smith said. “Our biggest issue was location though.”
Smith then reached out to Barefoot Fitness and asked to utilize the space, to which the gym allowed them to use the facility at no cost.
With about 35 to 40 student athletes participating, the instructors got to work.
First, the class spent about an hour going over general topics of safety including: self awareness when out in public, the proper technique to carry pepper spray, and other safety measures instructors have learned in the field.
“Whatever you bring to a fight potentially could be taken away from you and used against you,” Smith said. “If you’re walking around campus, day or night, try not to have your face buried in your phone; be observant whenever you’re walking somewhere, walk where it’s lit, pay attention to your vehicle when you leave it somewhere.”
After going through basic safety practices, the instructors opened it up for discussion and questions.
The next hour was spent conducting static training.
“The questions we get all the time, you know, ‘What if someone’s choking me? What if somebody comes up from behind and grabs me by the arm, or grabs me around the neck? …” Smith said. “We go through very basic escape maneuvers, if you will, to get out of those situations,”
The goal of the class, Smith said, is teach participants how to escape a dangerous situation and get to safety. Not to inflict punishment.
Along with static training, the instructors teach Brazilian, or gracie, jiu-jitsu, which they have slowly been enforcing into their law enforcement tactics.
“It’s all about control. Very low impact control technique,” Smith said. “If someone’s basically straddled on top of you, and they’re trying to choke you, there’s a very basic quick step movement that you can do to try and escape that. And, what we really preach is, you know, nothing is flawless.”
Four to five different techniques were shown during the class that could be used for safety.
Smith said the main point of these safety classes are for participants to leave feeling empowered and confident in their ability to protect themselves.
“I want to say four or five years ago, we were teaching a class and one of the people in the class, like say, six months later, unfortunately got into a situation and used a technique that we had taught.” Smith said. “(It) allowed her to escape that situation, and hearing that, if that doesn’t drive you then why are you doing it?”
Smith has been instructing safety classes for eight years, and said part of the reason he became a police officer was to be able to defend people who can’t defend themselves.
Recently, a community member has reached out to Smith, asking him to hold another class sometime soon that’s open to the public.
He’s hoping to hold one soon, but said it can be difficult to find a location that allows enough space, and a time that works for most schedules.
“Not everyday you find a local gym that is willing to be the host location (and) have two other agencies coming to help out, and it’s a beautiful collaboration between everybody to make it successful.” Smith said.
No matter what there will always be people with ill intent, he said, and that’s why it’s important to show people how to protect themselves.
