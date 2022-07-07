Spearfish plans to rehab North Avenue

SPEARFISH — The city of Spearfish is looking to rehab North Avenue, and as such, it entered into a contract Tuesday with KTM Design Solutions, Inc.
The contract calls for the surveying, design services, and bidding services for the street repair project not to exceed $103,230.
Public Works Director Kyle Hinton said the work on the road is a budgeted item with design services slated for this year, and construction is budgeted for 2023.
The city budgeted $120,000 for the design services.
This is not a complete overhaul, as was done on Jackson Boulevard recently, but repairs in needed areas.
“This is going to be spot repairs at selected locations,” Hinton said.
He said there are parts of the road that are showing alligator cracking, and some curbs and gutters do need to be replaced.
The actual construction is budgeted at $1.75 million.
“This project is being done to extend the road’s useful life,” Hinton said. “It’s not a complete reconstruction of the road.”
Hinton said that the area at Ryan Road would be evaluated for a crossing.
Currently there is no designated crossing there, but as a higher-use area for pedestrian traffic, it may be possible to add a crossing – something such as adding rapidly-flashing beacons and an island in the middle to allow pedestrians to rest and not cross all four lanes at one time.
According to the proposal from KTM Design, the Spearfish Public Works Department identified the area of North Avenue from Jackson Boulevard, the town’s main intersection with Main Street to Recreation Lane as in need of repair as part of the city’s annual street repair plan.
The survey will determine existing project area features and will locate existing infrastructure.
The preliminary design will evaluate for needed adjustments to city utilities, identify areas for street improvements including curb and gutter, driveway approaches, and more. It would develop traffic control plans, provide construction drawings, and included an engineer’s estimate.
The final design would then be conducted including final engineering plans, and bidding and construction documents.
According to the proposal, the preliminary plan would be submitted to the city in September with the 95% plans submitted in early November. The final plans would arrive later that month just in time for an anticipated late-December bid opening.
Actual construction on the street would begin in early 2023.
“No roundabouts?” Councilman Marty Clark asked Hinton at the council meeting.
“No roundabouts,” Hinton reassured.
