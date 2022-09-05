Spearfish planning director pulls double duty as public works director

SPEARFISH — After just three months on the job as Spearfish’s new Planning Director, Nick Broyles is stepping in to fill the gap left by Kyle Hinton, the city’s public works director, who had himself only been at the job since March.
“Kyle resigned his position to purse other interests,” explained Steve McFarland, Spearfish city administrator. “He returned from a vacation and resigned.”
Hinton could not be reached for comment.
The city began its search for Hinton’s replacement internally, posting the position first among city employees. Broyles seized on the opportunity.
“With any job, if you or me, we see a job description that appeals to us; we have that internal conversation with ourselves, with our significant others, and we decide if we wanna throw our name in the hat,” Broyles explained.
When Broyles and his wife moved to the Black Hills in 2019, he took a position as the highway superintendent for Meade County, but found himself pulled between three communities.
“I worked in Sturgis, lived in Spearfish, my wife worked in Sundance,” he said. “I personally wanted to really, fully invest in one community.”
Broyles started passively checking the job postings a bit closer to home, and when it was announced that former Spearfish Planning and Zoning Director, Jayna Watson was retiring, he applied for, and was offered the position.
“I come from the military where, at the latter stages of my career I was in mid-to-high-level management where I had lots of soldiers or airmen that I was responsible for,” he said. “I’m comfortable handling budgets, I’m comfortable handling big departments, and I’m comfortable working with folks and the challenges that come along with that.”
Broyles said was more than happy as the planning director, but when Hinton left the public works director position vacant, he saw a position with the city he felt better suited to.
“I think I’ve got some pretty good leadership abilities, some structure. I tend to be kind of an organized person, I like to manage budgets, cost schedule performance,” he said. “Functionally it was a good fit.”
So for the time being, Broyles is serving as the city’s planning director and public works director as officials seek his replacement in the planning and zoning department. A situation that Broyles said has made for some long days, which have morphed into some long weeks, but his commitment to service has been more than enough to sustain the extra workload.
“I really like working for the city. I really like serving the citizens of Spearfish. And in whatever capacity the leadership wants me in, I’ll do what they want me to do,” he said. “Whether its planning or public works, there’s a lot of excitement going on in the city right now.”
