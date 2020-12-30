Spearfish PD responds to online posts and petition following June incident

SPEARFISH – The Spearfish Police Department released a prepared statement Wednesday afternoon regarding a June 18 incident that led to the arrest of a Spearfish resident.
Ashley Donarski, the woman arrested, posted on social media, her recollection of the incident and is calling for the arresting officer to be terminated.
Below is the city of Spearfish’s response.
The City of Spearfish Police Department is aware of recent Facebook posts surrounding an incident in June, as well as an online petition for the termination of an officer.
The Department has waited to make any statement regarding the claims, out of respect for Ms. Donarski and the desire to meet with her face-to-face to discuss the incident. A meeting has been scheduled for the near future; however, because of the escalation of online threats in response to the posts, further delay in responding is no longer an option.
Video footage will be made available when it can be formatted to protect the identities of any juveniles on the video.
The officer’s report aligns with the video footage taken on the day of the incident. Although Ms. Donarski believes her actions in driving at high rates of speed were justifiable, and we can all relate to the fear of an injured loved one, her actions created a public safety risk to others. Officer Bradley was pursuing her vehicle with no knowledge of the situation until he arrived at the home. Immediately upon learning the circumstances, he was the person to call for medical assistance, as no previous call had been made. Once on scene, Officer Bradley immediately assessed the child, as well as assisted the mother.
While pursuing the vehicle that was traveling at speeds reaching approximately 80 mph, using his EMT training to assist with the medical situation, and arresting the individual involved, Officer Bradley conducted himself in a professional manner. At no time was the individual subjected to harsh treatment. Officer Bradley upheld all laws, policies, and procedures during his handling of the incident. He switched from “officer-in-pursuit” mode to “officer/EMT” when he learned of the situation.
The Department constantly reviews incidents in real time in an effort to improve service and recognizes Officer Bradley had other options available outside of taking a person into custody, such as a warrant request or citation in lieu of an arrest. Given the mitigating circumstances of the incident, alternative options should have been exercised. The decision to make a custodial arrest instead of exercising other options was addressed with Officer Bradley and his supervisor by Department leadership the day after the incident in June. While other options were available and certainly preferred by the Department given the totality of circumstances, a custodial arrest is legal and did not violate Department policy.
Since the online post originated, Officer Bradley has been disparaged, maligned, and threatened because of the online claims. There have been comments suggesting some people who have viewed the posts are under the impression the officer caused the injuries to the child, which is not true. We ask everyone to please remain civil in this public discourse; we hold our officers – as they hold themselves and one another – to an extremely high standard. They are expected to uphold their oath and act ethically and professionally at all times, and any formal complaint against officers is investigated.
The Pioneer will update this story as more information becomes available.
