SPEARFISH — Students and teachers soon will be celebrating the first day of school in Spearfish public schools. To ensure a safe start to the school year, the Spearfish Police Department reminds motorists and pedestrians to be alert near school zones.

“After a summer of becoming acclimated to not seeing school buses, traffic volume changes at the beginning and end of the school day, and larger numbers of pedestrians walking near the school grounds, we all need to change our mindset to now prepare for all of those things,” Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs said. “School days naturally create traffic congestion as additional modes of transportation are utilized to get students to their classrooms, all during busy time of the day when motorists are travelling to work or home during the work week.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.