SPEARFISH — Spearfish parks and recreation projects are not few and far between. They’re here, and they’re happening now. In order to keep up and stick to the script, department director Tyler Ehnes has a plan; a plan involving grants.
“Normally we only apply for one of two (grants), maybe. This year is significantly different with the number of projects we have coming up in the coming years.” Ehnes told the city council at Wednesday’s study session.
Previously, Ehnes said he would apply for grants without discussing it in detail with council. However, due to the amount of projects and the number of grants he’s applying for this year, Ehnes let the council know.
“Applying for these, and receiving these grants allow the city to use free funds to improve park and rec infrastructure and add new infrastructure at a fraction of the cost of self-funds.” Ehnes said.
As is common with grants, some presented have matching requirements, ranging from 20-50 percent. Others, in Ehnes’ words, are “free money.”
“No matter what it is, that’s free money and free reimbursement to the city by applying and receiving these.” Ehnes said.
He said that there are a lot of grants available to communities to improve quality of life for citizens, with a majority falling under the parks and recreation umbrella.
“These grant funds allow the city to use their budget funds on other projects that may not have a lot of grant opportunities, i.e. public works projects.” Ehnes said.
If the parks department received any grants, funds allocated to them from the city, which match the grant, could go to other projects and other departments.
This year, Ehnes and his team have identified eight grant opportunities, compared to the usual one or two they apply for every year.
If the funds are granted, the department will use them for three specific projects: the bandshell, the skate park, and rec path lighting.
One grant the department will be applying for is from the Wellmark Foundation. The parameters include a due date of Feb. 15, a $100,000, dollar-for-dollar match of which half must be cash, and has until Dec. 31, 2025 to complete. This grant will go towards the construction of the bandshell.
“If we get $100,000, that means the city has to put $100,000 towards that project.” Ehnes said. “Pretty easy to do when you have a $400,000-$500,000 project.”
After going through the parameters and amounts of each grant, Ehnes disclaimed to the council that there is a chance they may not receive any of them.
“If I’m looking at it from my perspective, out of those eight, I think we realistically have a shot at maybe three of them, and when I really look at it, we might get one, maybe two.” Ehnes said. “It’s a lot of work and effort for those applications and packet that go in, but I still think it’s worth it to try and get some of that free grant money come in.”
Currently, the rec path lighting is not a budgeted project.
“This (rec path lighting) is not budgeted in 2023 or beyond, this first phase was in partnership with the Lions Club in the city, so last year, we each gave $50,000 to install the solar lights from Brady Park to Lions Park.” Ehnes said.
Since the lighting is not budgeted, if they don’t receive grant money for the project, Ehnes said they will just scrap the idea, and come back to it another time.
The bandshell and skate park are both 2024-2025 projects. Ehnes said the department is applying for grants to help fund the projects this year in the case they’re turned down.
“Usually your chances are increased if you go at them a second time.” Ehnes said.
If denied, the department will try to receive the funds again in 2024.
