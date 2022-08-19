Spearfish parks and rec feels the sting of rising utility costs

SPEARFISH — As budget discussions march on among Spearfish city officials, a common theme in all departments is increased utility costs.
“Our gas bill, for instance, at the rec center has gone up almost 300% to 400% this summer,” said Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Rec director during his budget presentation at the council’s Aug. 10 study session.
When he saw the bill, Ehnes said he was concerned that there was a gas leak somewhere at the facility. But When MDU inspected the site, they found no signs of one. Rec center staff then compared the gas usage with the five-year average rate, but didn’t see much discrepancy there.
“There may have been a few minor factors such as slightly cooler temperatures,” Ehnes said. “One other factor from earlier last year was the fact that we had one pool heater that broke down and was not operational for some time.”
In May 2021, the rec center paid $3,232 for gas; in May 2022, the bill was $8,882. In June 2021, the rec center paid $1,938 for gas; in June 2022, it jumped to $8,855. And in July 2021, the rec center paid $3,099 for gas; and in July 2022, it paid $6,912.
“The pool heaters use a large amount of natural gas to heat the thousands of gallons of water in the water park to around 82 degrees,” Ehnes said. “The cooler the weather, the more gas it takes to keep those pools warm.”
Ehnes said the pool loses a lot of heat at night in the early part of the summer when the temperatures still drop into the 40s and 50s. To help offset that, he said rec staff has started looking into purchasing pool covers to help keep the heat in at night.
Ehnes said he’s seen double digit increases in utilities at all of the facilities he manages.
“We have seen an increase in the cost of electricity at some of our sports facilities with the large sports field lights, and the campground but the increase in electricity costs has been smaller than the jump in natural gas,” he said.
In addition to the increase in utilities, Ehnes’ parks and rec budget proposal included hiring a new technician to maintain the open spaces throughout town and re-establishing a special events assistant at the rec center.
“Until this year, we have not added an FTE to the budget in nearly 40 years yet the town and the amount we take care of has grown significantly,” Ehnes said.
Ehnes also estimated that as the Sky Ridge sports complex comes online, it would cost around $147,500 to maintain the grounds. Overall the parks and rec budget proposal was for $1,383,316, $364,999 more than last year.
