Spearfish Optimists bringing back Winter Wonderland

SPEARFISH — The signs of Christmas are filling the streets of the Black Hills, and a new holiday tradition is on its way back to Spearfish City Park.
The Spearfish Optimist Club’s Winter Wonderland will once again delight drivers by with holiday light displays set up throughout the Spearfish Campgrounds beginning Dec. 4.
“Last year we were just kind of trying to get it off the ground and it just so happened to be a great time to do it due to COVID,” explained Andrew Koistinen, one of the organizers of the event.
In its inaugural year, Koistinen said the Winter Wonderland consisted of around 20 light displays sponsored by area businesses. This year, however, the event has more than doubled in size with over 40 displays looking to get in on the holiday fun.
“A lot of businesses, last year when we were canvasing, they couldn’t visualize what we were doing or what we wanted to do,” Koistinen said. “So this year, I think a lot of people had seen it from last year, so we have a good response this year.”
Like last year, the drive-through event will be a free-will donation fundraiser for the Spearfish Optimists Club, with all proceeds being redistributed throughout the community in the form of grants, with a keen eye towards organizations, which directly benefit children in the area.
“Since 2014 we’ve given about $193,000 away,” Koistinen said.
This year, folks looking to donate to the Optimists will be able to do so using cash or Venmo. There will be a QR code set up at the entrance for electronic donations.
Once again Eagle Country will have a remote broadcast of Christmas music pumping through select channels on visitors’ car radios, but on the evening of Dec. 10, Koistinen said there will be live caroling.
“Last year we got so much good feedback, people just loved going through,” he said. “Some people would go through two and three times.”
The city of Spearfish is donating the use of the campground and all of the electricity used for the event.
“The city’s been fantastic,” he said. “They are taking the bill for all of the electricity, and we’re trying to help with that. When we sign up local businesses we really try to push for (all LEDs), because it really cuts down on the power usage.”
The Winter Wonderland will be open from 5-8 p.m., Dec. 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24, and 26. And since no Christmas celebration can be complete without the jolly big guy, Santa Claus will be on hand each night to greet passers by as they exit the campground and hand out sweet treats, well, every night except Christmas Eve.
“He’s going to be busy,” Koistinen, said. ”So we may have Mrs. Claus and some elves, but otherwise, every other day we’ll have Santa Claus there.”
For more information contact Koistinen by calling (605) 868-1140, or Chris Mitchell at (605) 212-4343.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.