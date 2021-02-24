Spearfish officers save a life

The Spearfish Police Department met with one very satisfied customer Monday. Rich Mulholland, center, got the chance to personally thank the two officers who rushed to his aid after suffering a tachycardia episode on Nov. 12. Officer Austin Drapeaux, left, and Officer Jacob Westover, right, were also thankful for the quick thinking and action of the citizens who were on the scene as well. Pioneer photo by Alex Portal

