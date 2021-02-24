Spearfish officers save a life

SPEARFISH — Rich Mulholland has always been into fitness; athletic in school, staying in shape with his time working with the United States Department of Justice, and keeping up the routine now as the chief executive officer of the Northern Hills Training Center. But on Nov. 12, 2020, a rare hereditary heart condition caught up with him while working out at the Young Center on the Black Hills State University campus, and threatened to take him out of the game permanently.
“I was a couple sets into my routine, just finished some squats, and I felt really light headed and was having trouble breathing, so I sat down on the bench and then still couldn’t breath and was feeling bad. I laid down and that was it, I was gone, had cardiac arrest,” he explained.
Mulholland had experienced tachycardia episode, a heart rhythm disorder that causes the heart to beat much faster than it should in proportion to age and level of exertion.
“The way the surgeon explained it to me is with your heart, you have plumbing or you have electrical problems,” he said. “Mine’s an electrical problem.”
Mulholland said his wife works in Rapid City, so much of his time is spent with their son Kent, who has nonverbal autism. So in many ways he’s thankful that the incident occurred in a public place.
“I go hiking with (Kent) in the Canyon, he’s nonverbal, if it had happened there, I’d be gone. If we’d just been at home and it happened I’d be gone today,” he said. “I’m here today and I really probably shouldn’t be so I’m very fortunate. A lot of things had to happen for me to be here today.”
What happened next, Mulholland said he has absolutely no memory of.
“The next thing I remember is in the ambulance with two people, paramedics I assume on my way to Rapid (City), who told me what happened,” he said. “So honestly, all that in between is a complete blank for me.”
Officers Austin Drapeaux and Jacob Westover with the Spearfish Police Department were working at the police station when a call came over the radio at around 5 p.m. of a 56-year-old male not responsive and gasping for air at the Young Center. Within three minutes, they arrived on the scene.
“When we arrived, we grabbed our med bags and AED’s and entered the building,” Westover wrote in his police report.
When the two officers reached the gym Mulholland was in, they said a trainer at the gym was performing CPR on him.
“They had an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) attached to you and they were doing chest compressions on you and that’s when officer Westover and I kind of took over from there,” Drapeaux said.
The AED that was being used was stuck in a diagnostic cycle, so Westover and Drapeaux attached their newer model.
“The second we turned that on it was saying, ’shock advised,’ so we continued CPR efforts until ambulance crews came in,” Drapeaux said.
Recently, Cetera Services partnered with the Helmsley Charitable Trust to provide new state-of-the-art AED machines to every police car in South Dakota.
“With these new style ones, they’re, I don’t want to say dummy-proof, but kind of,” Westover said. “They’re just two adhesive pads you just put on and then immediately it picks up the rhythm of the heart and it tells what’s going on and it will adjust the shock level to just where it needs to be.”
Westover said they supplied Mulholland with one shock from the AED while continuing to do chest compressions, and set the rest of the bystanders to work moving equipment out of the way, opening doorways, and directing EMS as they arrived on the scene.
“A bunch of strangers that had never met each other before just working together to do what they can, it’s always kind of a cool thing to see.” Drapeaux said.
One of those strangers was more familiar, however, Drapeaux said it was his younger sister, who was working out at the gym at the time, who put in the call to 911.
“I don’t think she realized when she called 911 that her older brother was going to show up,” he added. “It was a lot of teamwork for people who don’t know each other.”
Once med units arrived around three or four minutes later, the two officers helped stabilize Mulholland in the ambulance where he was rushed to Spearfish Monument Health Hospital.
Kent Mulholland was with his father through the incident, it was Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Megan Merwin who recognized Kent and was able to use Mulholland’s pone to contact his wife and inform her of the incident.
“Considering what he just witnessed, he was very helpful,” Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs said.
Westover brought Kent to the Spearfish hospital where his mother picked him up and the two were reconnected with Mulholland before he was transferred to the Heart and Vascular Center in Rapid City.
Westover said Mulholland came to in the med unit on the way to Spearfish Monument Hospital, but Mulholland said he couldn’t recall anything before waking up on the way to Rapid City.
“I actually had a conversation with you while you were still in ER (in Spearfish),” he recalled to Mulholland. “You had me recite what happened a few times because you just came out of that.”
While in Rapid City, Mulholland had a small hockey puck sized defibrillator implanted in his body, which would detect any future tachycardia activity. Unfortunately, the problem persisted and the device had to deliver three shocks to his system between November and January.
“I couldn’t even go up a flight of steps without shortness of breath,” he said.
Doctors where able to trace the issue back to a small lower ventricle in his heart. In January, Mulholland had a three-hour-long surgery to cauterize the overactive area.
“Now it doesn’t cause that electrical problem so now my rhythm is normal now like everybody else’s,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here, if first responders didn’t save me.”
Both Westover and Drapeaux said they feel fortunate to have had the training and equipment from within the department to be able to act quickly and efficiently in the situation.
“It’s definitely an exclamation mark on the day,” Drapeaux said. “You can have a rough few days in this line of work. … But when you get to go to something like this and it turns out to be best case scenario of everything that can happen, that takes all the bad away from anything.”
“I definitely feel more confident in going to calls like (Mulholland’s) to where I know I can do good,” Westover added
The Spearfish Police Department employs two officers with extensive medical backgrounds who provide the department with invaluable cross training in emergency medical situations.
“We benefit severely with having them,” Westover explained. “Our medical training is fantastic with the resources that we have.”
Jacobs, who is in his 34th year in law enforcement, said the new AED machines have revolutionized the save rate for calls like this one.
“In all the years I was working the street we had three people that we saved,” he said. “Now it’s not unusual to hear about a save with this new modern equipment.”
Drapeaux and Westover said they appreciated the efforts made by everyone who was there that day for setting them up for a successful save.
“Everybody there did everything that they were supposed to,” Westover said. “We can get the heart going again later if we have to, but your body lives on oxygen in the blood so when people on scene are doing compressions and keeping that blood flowing, that’s the biggest thing.”
Drapeaux added that if anyone should find themselves in a position close to an emergency and not know what to do, they should immediately call 911.
“We have dispatchers that are able to do diagnosis or diagnostics … just over the phone,” he said. “The professionalness and how calm, cool, and collected our dispatchers are, they’re able to walk you through a lot of things as they’re getting us to come out there and do what we need to do.”
As for Mulholland, he said it will take a few months for him to get back into the swing of his normal workout routine, but he doesn’t mind taking it one day at a time.
“The biggest thing is I’m still here, which is amazing,” he said. “Every day’s a blessing at this point because I might not have been here.”
