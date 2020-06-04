Spearfish nominated for top 10 small towns for adventure

SPEARFISH — As part of USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, the city of Spearfish has been nominated as one of the county’s top 10 small towns for adventure.
As stated in the contest’s description, “Situated between Devils Tower National Monument and Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the town of Spearfish offers adventure in spades. During the warmer months, adventurers enjoy access to Badlands National Park, Bear Butte, Bridal Veil Falls and numerous recreational trails, while winter brings opportunity for ice climbing, fat biking and cross-country skiing.”
We know there’s so much more about Spearfish that makes it wonderful.
Spearfish is one of 20 nominated cities throughout the country including Avila Beach, Calif.; Beaufort, N.C.; Ellicottville, N.Y.; Everglades City, Fla.; Fayetteville, W. Va.; Hood River, Ore.; Lake Geneva, Wis.; Lander, Wyo.; Marquette, Mich.; North Conway, N.H.; Sanibel, Fla.; Savanna, Ill.; Sitka, Alaska; Telluride, Colo.; Terlingua, Tex.; Truckee, Cali.; Vernal, Utah; Wailea, Hawaii; and Winthrop, Wash.
“When we received the email from USA Today and learned that we had been nominated as one of 20 small adventure towns from across the United States, we were elated,” Mistie Caldwell, executive director for Visit Spearfish said in an email to the Pioneer. “In addition to the natural assets that make it a prime destination for adventure, Spearfish offers genuine midwestern hospitality making it a great place to visit, live and build business.”
Voting for the award will continue through 10 a.m., June 29. USA Today will announce the winners in each category on July 10.
People can vote one time per digital device, per day by visiting www.10best.com.
