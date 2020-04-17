SPEARFISH — A Spearfish native has been busy building an award-winning technology company that helps people in Southeast Asia improve their financial situation, and he was recently recognized by Forbes magazine in its global “Top 30 under 30” segment for entrepreneurs.
Since he was a child, Maxwell Meyer has been well known among the Spearfish community for his entertaining prowess as a piano prodigy with lofty goals. Spearfish residents cheered him on as he played multiple piano concerts, and they gathered together to watch him win the “America’s Most Talented Kid” competition, where he performed “The Lady is a Tramp” by Frank Sinatra. His talent as a pianist is how he earned a scholarship to the prestigious Phillips Academy Andover boarding school in Massachusetts, and it played a role in his acceptance into Harvard University. He is now the chief executive and co-founder of Masii.com, a financial technology company that works with people in Southeast Asia to help them reach their financial goals. Based in Bangkok, Thailand, the company seeks to help people avoid exorbitant interest rates by helping them better understand financial products.
In Thailand, Meyer said there are millions of people who are not able to get loans or financial products from conventional banks, and therefore when the need arises for loans or other assistance, they end up turning to loan sharks or pawn shops. These businesses often charge exorbitant interest rates that can run as high as 20% per day. Meyer said he started Masii.com, which means “Come inside, have a look.” to serve as an online financial broker for people in need.
“I hate how this type of lending takes advantage of people,” Meyer said of the predatory lenders. “I wanted to do something because there are about 30 million people in Thailand who are part of this under banked group. A lot of them are single parents, people who’ve lost jobs and just working people who don’t have access to the formal financial sector. So we do our best to try and help them. We are the bridge between them and the banks. We are using big data and alternative data to help good people access financing from formal banks. There’s still a lot to be done.”
Starting in a single, un-air conditioned room in Thailand with an idea to help the people in the country he had come to love, Meyer has built the company in just four years with the help of a marketing manager and a growing employee base. In November 2019, his company was placed on the list of the top 100 most innovative fintech companies in the world by international accounting firm KPMG alongside global giants like Alibaba, Stripe, and Robinhood. The company has more than 10,000 financial blog posts that give information about the most queried financial terms among Thais — “credit cards,” “personal loans,” “insurance,” and more. Today, around 40% of finance-related searches in Thailand are directed to his Web site, with a 25% monthly growth rate.
Starting with around 50,000 organic visitors in January 2019, Meyer said March of 2020 smashed records with over 1 million visitors.
“We out-rank every bank in Thailand,” Meyer said of visitors to Masii.com. “We have a small team of around 30 people, and we’re pretty proud that we can out-rank a multi billion dollar bank. We really just did it the old-fashioned way, which takes time and creativity.”
“I’ve lost some of my hair in the process,” he said of the hard work it has taken to build the company. “It hasn’t come without cost.”
To date, Meyer said Masii.com has raised about $5.5 million in investments. That’s nothing compared to the $100 million his peers have raised in the same market. “They’re really well funded,” he said. “We’re definitely the David in a field of Goliaths here. Where they can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on paid advertising, our budget is comparatively nil. But we’re playing at their level now because we’ve made hard choices and built great tech.”
This year Meyer’s hard work caught the attention of Forbes Magazine, when the 29-year old made the publication’s famed “30 under 30 in Finance and Venture Capital.” Meyer was visiting his parents in Spearfish, and planting a vegetable garden, when he found out about his nomination and selection in early April.
The prestigious recognition was good for business.
“We’ve had investors reach out as a result of the piece,” he said. “It validates the hard work and the blood, sweat and tears that our team has put in doing things a bit more low cost, a bit more scrappy. I’m so happy to see that playing out.”
But the young son of Deb and Clint Meyer said it was the early support he received as a youth in Spearfish, and ongoing support into young adulthood, that helped put him on his path to success. “I feel really fortunate that I’ve had people along the way in our community and beyond who have taken me under their wing and mentored me,” he said, citing his father as his first and most important mentor. “In Spearfish, how many people would come by and listen to my concerts and buy my CD, and go to the watching party for “America’s Most Talented Kid. I couldn’t imagine a more supportive community than Spearfish for that.”
Meyer said playing the piano still provides solace for him in the business world, and he always has one in his office. Before starting Masii.com, Meyer was based in Beijing, China when he worked for McKinsey & Company as an analyst. In that capacity, he traveled frequently between the U.S., Europe and China. “I had one year when I was in six countries, and I lugged around an 88-key keyboard with me the entire time,” he said. “It was always in my hotel room. I would say the piano shaped this very interesting path from Spearfish to Boston to Beijing to Bangkok. I think in some funny way the piano is at the root of all of it. That was always what I loved. It is kind of my sanctuary.”
Meyer continues to build lofty goals to help the people of Thailand reach their financial goals with Masii. Currently he is focused on creating a financial institution capable of making loans at reasonable interest rates.
“Thailand is in a tough spot, especially because of this virus,” he said. “Southeast Asia has 650 million people, so it’s nearly twice the population of the U.S. So many of these people live hand to mouth. It’s an emerging economy and the fastest growing region of the world. But what that tends to mean is that there is a lot of inequality and there is a lot of hardship now. Now, during this crisis the banks especially will tighten up their lending criteria. So they’re saying ‘if you’re at all risky, we’re not giving you any money.’ These people lose their jobs. Tourism stops. Hotels and restaurants, similar to the U.S., have come to a standstill. People there don’t have a huge safety net. So I worry about all of these people. That’s why I’m working overtime with partners and foreward thinking financial institutions in Thailand to get liquidity to people at low interest rates. There’s a lot you can do with technology, machine learning, and alternative data, and we are doubly focused on educating people to become more financially literate.
But with a customer volume and loan demand exceeding $500 million last year, Meyer said building the bank would take an even greater amount of work.
“We’re just a small startup with many more customers than we can handle,” he said. “I’m committed to building our company into a legitimate source for good in the markets where we’re doing business. We want to educate our customers, treat them with respect and compassion, and help accelerate the digital banking transition in Thailand and Southeast Asia beyond.”
Meyer said he would achieve this goal in the same way he has accomplished all of his goals, with the same three-step advice he would offer to other ambitious young adults from Spearfish. First, he begins each year with a list of goals to accomplish. He carries the list with him, and looks at it often — adjusting it slightly along the way. Secondly, he makes sure to ask people for help. Third, he said to seek out successful people who can be an inspiration and source of support.
“I’ve had really great mentors, people who are older than me who can tell me when I’m being dumb,” he said. “My parents are my forever mentors, and there have been so many other people along the way who have opened their hearts and their minds to me and helped me avoid mistakes. I am the product of infinite generosity and love from people in the Black Hills and beyond, and Spearfish is always my home.”
For more information or to any fellow young people or soon-to-be graduates who might want to contact Meyer for advice, email him at maxwell.meyer@masii.com, or visit www.masii.com.
