Spearfish native promoted to colonel

SPEARFISH — BHSU graduate and Spearfish native, Stacy L (Trezona) Goodman was promoted to colonel in the United States Army Reserve Sept. 11 in a ceremony hosted by her husband, U.S. Army Col. (retired) Matthew Goodman. The new rank was attached by her mother, Kathy Standen, and her grandmother Marilyn Rosenau, both lifetime Spearfish residents.
