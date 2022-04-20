Spearfish names interim fire chief

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Fire Department will see a familiar face as its next fire chief — at least in the interim.
Scott Deaver, who retired in 2021, will return as fire chief following the April 12 resignation of Travis Ladson. Deaver was named chief at Monday’s city council meeting and began his duties Tuesday.
Deaver previous served in several roles within the city of Spearfish.
He was hired in 2016 as the property code enforcement officer. He then moved into an updated fire code official/code enforcement officer position in 2017 and later became fire chief.
It was not his first role as a fire chief. He previously served with the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department in California as deputy chief and fire marshal.
Details as to when and how the city would look for a permanent leader of the department are unanswered.
Ladson’s resignation was unexpected. He was named fire chief on Oct. 5, 2021, and at that time had served on the department for 24 years following a family tradition of serving in the department.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.