SPEARFISH — The skater boys and girls of Spearfish wont have to go without for too long once the skate park near the Spearfish High School is removed in 2024, as city officials plan to have a new facility started the following year.
Since it was announced in January that the current skate park would need to be removed to make way for the new Career and Technical Education center, city officials have been partnering with members of the skating community to come up with a new location for the facility. During Wednesday’s Spearfish City Council Study Session meeting, Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes announced that the Park Board had found a location and was ready to move forward with the design and funding process of the project.
The proposal lays out a total budget for the park including grants, donations, and city contributions to between $420,000 and $425,000, with construction to begin in 2025.
The new location is slated to be on the south end of the lower field at Spartan Park, but at least one Spearfish resident is not happy with the city’s proposal to add the facility to the park.
Tom Dies, who lives across the street from the proposed location, said he’s concerned about putting a skate park in a residential neighborhood.
“Anywhere in that location where it would be built, it would be located right in front of somebody’s front yard,” Dies said during the study session.
Dies didn’t mention any specific concerns about the skating feature being added to the park, but sited that some other communities put up trees around similar facilities to create a “visual and sound barrier.”
Dies suggested that if the skate park must be built in Spartan Park, that it be moved to the area currently occupied by the sand volleyball courts, putting it farther away from the surrounding residences. The volleyball courts, he said, could then be moved to the field closer to the homes or elsewhere in the city.
Dies asked the city to remove any site-specific language from its proposal pending further investigation into other locations.
Ehnes explained to council that the Parks and Rec board had already conducted a thorough investigation of appropriate city owned properties, and even approached some private land owners, but determined Spartan Park to be the only place a skate facility could go.
“This has been about a nine-month process and we vetted over 12 different locations from the start and narrowed it down to four,” he said. “All of our parks are in residential neighborhoods. It’s a skate park, it belongs in a park.”
Ehnes said that with 90% of the city’s parks located along Spearfish Creek, the board has been in contact with skate park design consultants to determine where new facility would best fit.
“When I showed them this location from a design standpoint, they said we couldn’t have picked a better location,” Ehnes said.
Dies’s lawyer, Eric Nies, also spoke during the session, arguing that once a project is approved with a specific location, it can be very hard to go back and alter that location. Again, Nies asked the council to remove the specific location at Spartan Park’s lower field from the proposal.
“It feels, to me, to be perfectly honest, like we’re stampeding to get this done, so we can get the grants written when there’s a lot of people who have just began to found out about this,” Nies said. “From the legal end, I’m concerned that this is just moving too fast. I’m concerned that there hasn’t been time for the populous and the neighbors to be able to look at it.”
Ehnes said preliminary planning can continue while location discussions are on-going, but in order to stay on track for construction to commence in 2025, the city would need to finalize the park’s location sooner rather than later.
“With a cost estimate, a location has got to be 100%,” Ehnes explained. “If you move a location that could tremendously change the cost of a project with different utility locates and we gotta connect a storm sewer and things like that.”
Ehnes said Wednesday that there would be a more in depth presentation about the proposal with opportunity for public input at the council’s next regular meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.