SPEARFISH — The skater boys and girls of Spearfish wont have to go without for too long once the skate park near the Spearfish High School is removed in 2024, as city officials plan to have a new facility started the following year.

Since it was announced in January that the current skate park would need to be removed to make way for the new Career and Technical Education center, city officials have been partnering with members of the skating community to come up with a new location for the facility. During Wednesday’s Spearfish City Council Study Session meeting, Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes announced that the Park Board had found a location and was ready to move forward with the design and funding process of the project.

