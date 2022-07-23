Spearfish moves to ‘enhanced voluntary water conservation’ status

SPEARFISH — City officials have added a new color code to the Spearfish Water Conservation program, which “encourages residents to more stringently practice water conservation.”
“As stewards of this resource, we must all be mindful of how we use water, and how much we use it year-round,” Public Works Director Kyle Hinton said, in a prepared statement Friday. “We also wanted to create a method to indicate to our community when we are seeing challenges regarding water supply to be aware of. In this case, the Young Well being down for repairs is an instance of stress on our water supplies that warrants an enhanced need for voluntary conservation efforts.”
The status shift comes on the heels of the decision by the city to temporarily shut down the splash pad at Heritage Park to conserve water usage while the Young Well on the city’s east side is down for repairs.
“Not something we want to do, but … things are drying out and water usage is going up with people watering their yards, so to help combat that we decided to shut the splash pad off out there for a few weeks until we can get the well fixed,” Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes said during the July 18 city council meeting.
Ehnes said the water usage at Heritage Park is around 300,000 to 400,000 gallons a month during the summer.
Despite being under Code Blue status since June, which encourages customers to practice water conservation, the public works department has seen water usage increase throughout the city.
“It’s in line with what our normal increases would be this time of year, maybe a little bit more, just with the growth that we’ve had in the area,” explained Assistant Public Works Director Adam McMahon. “We want to make sure we can continue to provide water to all customers while that well’s down.”
Under the city’s original coding system, the next step would be to move to Code Yellow – Mandatory conservation alert, where customers are required to follow an every-other-day irrigation schedule and limit outdoor water use and minimize indoor water use.
The decision to create a more stringent voluntary code status came as a means to warn residents that mandatory restriction could be on the horizon.
“The enhanced voluntary (code) is kind of a middle step in between that,” McMahon said. “It’s just a warning that if we don’t start voluntarily restricting that we go to mandatory restrictions. … We’re really hoping to avoid having to do that, but if the usage continues to increase we certainly could get to a point where we may need to do that.”
At Monday’s council meeting, Hinton said he believes the well should be repaired by the week of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. McMahon said the city is awaiting a few more parts before Taylor Drilling Company out of Rapid City, the company that initially installed the well, will come to make the repairs.
“We thank everyone for their cooperation in this program,” City Administrator Steve McFarland said in Friday’s press release. “Spearfish is a vibrant community, and we all have an impact on its future, which includes resources like our water system.”
The updated water conservation program alert status indicators include:
Code Blue, default voluntary conservation status — This is the normal (default) status of the city unless a more restrictive alert is declared. Code Blue status encourages residents to practice water conservation in the everyday use of their water. Under this status, there are no particular impacts to the water system, and the municipal water system is operating normally or with minimal disruptions to operations. Encouraged practices include every-other-day, at most, lawn watering schedules and only watering during the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Spearfish city ordinance prohibits lawn watering between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Code Green, enhanced voluntary conservation alert — As with Code Blue, customers are asked to limit outside watering to no more than every other day and to only water during the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Under this status, customers should increase efforts to conserve by following water conservation practices indoors and more strictly limiting outdoor water use. The water/wastewater utilities superintendent, with the consent of the city administrator, can move the status to Code Green, and the city council will be notified at their next meeting should the city move to this status.
Code Yellow, mandatory conservation alert — Under this status, residents may only water their lawns once a week and are encouraged to severely limit other outdoor water use and minimize indoor water use. (Newly installed grass lawns are exempt under this status for two weeks following their installation.) The water/wastewater utilities superintendent, with the consent of the city administrator and public works director, can move the status to Code Yellow, and the city council will be notified at their next meeting should the city move to this status.
Code Orange, rationing conservation alert — Residents are encouraged to minimize indoor water use and are required to limit outdoor water use. Under this alert, outdoor watering is limited to vegetable gardens only, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 a.m., and only with watering cans/buckets or handheld hoses with a nozzle shutoff. (Newly installed grass lawns are exempt under this status for two weeks following their installation.) The use of water in decorative fountains is prohibited, as well as the washing of vehicles from residential water spigots (unless the cleaning is necessary to preserve the proper function/safe operation of the vehicle). The washing of paved surfaces is also prohibited. A move to this indicator requires a resolution by the city council.
Code Red, critical water conservation alert — During this status indicator, municipal water may only be used for health and safety needs. Residents are strongly encouraged to minimize indoor water use and are prohibited from all outdoor water use. This alert will be implemented in emergency situations, such as significant damage to infrastructure, severe wildfire/structure fire in the area, prolonged power outages, or other catastrophic events. The intent of this status alert is to be declared for a limited amount of time until the water supply system can be stabilized. This indicator may be declared by the water/wastewater superintendent, with the consent of the city administrator and public works director, for up to 72 hours, after which a resolution by the city council would be required.
Sprinklers on city property conform to the water conservation program requirements, and the city park and Rose Hill Cemetery are irrigated by water from Spearfish Creek. Residents using irrigation ditches for landscape water would not fall under the outdoor watering restrictions.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.