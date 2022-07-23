Spearfish moves to ‘enhanced voluntary water conservation’ status

SPEARFISH — City officials have added a new color code to the Spearfish Water Conservation program, which “encourages residents to more stringently practice water conservation.”

“As stewards of this resource, we must all be mindful of how we use water, and how much we use it year-round,” Public Works Director Kyle Hinton said, in a prepared statement Friday. “We also wanted to create a method to indicate to our community when we are seeing challenges regarding water supply to be aware of. In this case, the Young Well being down for repairs is an instance of stress on our water supplies that warrants an enhanced need for voluntary conservation efforts.”

