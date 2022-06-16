Spearfish moves to Code Blue voluntary water conservation

SPEARFISH — Officials are asking that residents take steps to minimize water usage while the Young Well, which is one of two wells that feeds the east end of town, is down for repairs.
“Because of the potential issues with fire flows and what can happen with a fire, we’re down a well that can be the risk especially as we move into the summer season and we see a lot more daily usage,” said Kyle Hinton, Spearfish Public Works Director during Wednesday’s city council study session.
The Young Well has been shut down since Memorial Day when operators discovered a drastic drop in water flow. Hinton said city crews were able to determine that the problem was not caused by anything on the surface, leading them to conclude it must stem from a problem down in the wellbore itself.
With no way of knowing exactly what needs to be fixed, Hinton used an emergency procurement protocol to purchase all parts necessary to fix a wide range of potential issues.
“The exact problem was unable to be determined due to the nature of being deep underground,” Hinton wrote in his information packet to the council. “Additionally, many of the items that could be required to repair the unknown damage have several week (four to eight) lead times. In order to expedite the repair, it was necessary to order many of the items that could have potentially caused the failure prior to pulling the well string.”
The cost of all the items came in at $198,923.05, which Hinton said was less than initially estimated. He said the parts should be delivered by mid July. At that point, Taylor Drilling Company out of Rapid City, the company that initially installed the well, will determine what parts are needed and implement repairs.
“We will keep the old parts as backups just in case there is an issue in the future,” Hinton said.
Although the well has been shut down for more than two weeks with little to no disruption to services, the city is officially activating its water conservation program, by moving into the Code Blue alert Status as a proactive and cautionary measure until the well is back up and running at full capacity.
“Right now we’ll be OK as far as production and usage, but things are gonna get pretty hot this weekend,” Hinton said.
The city’s full water conservation program, as posted on its website, states, “The city of Spearfish Water Conservation Program is established under the direction of the Spearfish Common Council to assist in water conservation within the city of Spearfish. It is the intent of the program to gain compliance through education and public interaction, emphasizing good stewardship of water resources and how it can directly save customers money on their utility bill. Spearfish City Ordinance prohibits residential or business lawn watering between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The water conservation alert status Indicators will be used to inform our customers of the water restriction level currently observed within the city of Spearfish. The alert status Indicators will be posted in city buildings, on the city Facebook page, and on the city of Spearfish webpage. Information may also be distributed through the Black Hills Pioneer, utility bill messages or special billing inserts, door hangers, and any other communication strategies that may arise.”
The following are the different alert statuses:
Code Blue — Voluntary water Conservation alert. Customers are encouraged to practice water conservation. This includes irrigating lawns on an every other day schedule (i.e., only watering on odd or even dates of the month)”
Code Yellow – Mandatory conservation alert. Customers are required to follow an every other day irrigation schedule. Even numbered addresses may water on even numbered calendar days and odd numbered addresses may water on odd numbered calendar days. Customers are encouraged to limit outdoor water use and minimize indoor water use. The water/wastewater utilities superintendent, with the consent of the city administrator and the public works director, can move the city to Code Yellow. The council will be notified at the next regular council meeting.
Code Orange — Rationing conservation alert. Customers are encouraged to minimize indoor water use and are required to limit outdoor water use. Mandatory water restrictions for the use of municipal water include:
• Outdoor irrigation is limited to vegetable gardens only between the hours 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. Irrigation of lawns is prohibited. Gardens may only be watered with watering cans/buckets or handheld hoses that have a nozzle shut off.
• The use of water to clean, maintain, fill or refill decorative fountains or similar structures is prohibited.
• Vehicle washing, including automobiles, trucks, trailers, and boats, from residential water spigots is prohibited. Vehicles are exempt if cleaning is necessary to preserve the proper function and safe operation of the vehicle. Businesses providing vehicle wash services are permitted to maintain operations.
• Washing of paved surfaces such as streets, roads, sidewalks, driveways, garages, parking areas, and patios is prohibited. Moving to Code Orange requires a resolution by the council.
Code Red — Critical water conservation alert. Code Red will be implemented in emergency situations, such as significant damage to infrastructure (pumps, water lines, etc.), severe wildfire in the area, large structure fires, prolonged power outages, or other catastrophic events. During a Code Red, municipal water may only be used for health and safety needs. Customers are strongly encouraged to minimize indoor water use and are prohibited from all outdoor water use. It is intended that Code Red be declared for a limited amount of time until the water supply system can be stabilized. The water/wastewater utilities superintendent, with the consent of the city administrator and the public works director, can declare a Code Red for up to 72 hours. A Code Red declaration for longer than 72 hours requires a resolution by the Common Council.
Newly installed grass lawns are except from Code Blue voluntary conservation practices and Code Yellow mandatory conservation requirements for two weeks following the installation of the grass lawn. There is no exception for newly installed lawns when the city moves to Code Orange or Code Red.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.