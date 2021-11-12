SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Middle School Student Council held its annual Veterans Day program Thursday, to honor those in the Black Hills who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces.
“The freedom we enjoy is extremely special, and that is why we must defend it,” said eighth grader Olivia Lyons as she addressed her fellow students at the beginning of the program. “Veterans Day isn’t just a day for veterans, it’s a day for all Americans. It’s a day to remember why they were fighting, and a day for all of us to begin our journey for protecting our freedom and the freedom of many future generations.”
The middle school band honored each branch of service by playing its official song and asking any member to stand and be recognized as it played.
The students welcomed Anton Peterson, who is not only a seventh grade math teacher at the middle school, but also a retired lieutenant colonel In the Air Force. Peterson told the assembly the story of his 27 years of service, noting his time living on bases in Great Brittan and Italy. Including later in his career, when he and his family were living on a base 60 kilometers from Venice.
“Who wouldn’t want to live that close to Venice,” Peterson said. “That’s like driving to Rapid on the weekend. Well my family sure enjoyed it; they said the best thing was the shopping. I wouldn’t know, 53% of the time I was in Afghanistan, so that was my vacation.”
Peterson ended his talk with a challenge that each and every student take the time to seek out a veteran and ask them about their story.
“Every veteran here has a story, and I wish you guys would talk to those veterans and find out what their story is,” he said. “What drove them to join the military (and) what were their experiences, because there’s a lot of great stories out there.”
Middle School Principal Don Lyons spoke to the students about how they can serve the country even if they don’t choose a military path.
“I reached out to some veterans and talked about, ‘how can you serve? What’s another way,’” he said.
Lyons listed teaching, getting a job, getting an education, giving, serving their family, behaving, learning about other people, being teachable and coachable, thinking about what their role is, as ways each of them can serve everyday.
“If you decide to go into the military, workforce, college, whatever happens, you will still be serving,” Lyons said. “You’re going to serve somebody, you’re going to serve your family, you’re going to serve your neighbors, and probably going to serve your friends. So I don’t think our veterans are expecting every single person in here to be in the military; but one, honor the military; two, serve your community.”
The program closed with the middle school choir singing a patriotic medley, a round of applause for all the faculty and staff of the Spearfish School District who have served or are currently serving in the military, and the “retiring of the colors” ceremony by members of the Black Hills chapter of the American Legion. Afterwards, students joined their veteran family members in the common area for refreshments and caramel rolls.
