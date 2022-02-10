Spearfish Middle School earns ESGR Pro Patria Award

PIERRE — Spearfish Middle School was awarded the South Dakota Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Pro Patria Award Feb. 3 in Pierre during the annual South Dakota National Guard Dining-Out.
The Pro Patria Award is presented annually to one South Dakota employer who provides exceptional support to national defense through leadership practices and personnel policies that support employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve.
First Lieutenants Leslie and Josh Wangeman, who both work as eighth-grade science teachers, nominated their employer for award. Josh serves with the 842nd Engineer Company and Leslie serves with the 211th Engineer Company.
According to the Wangemans, Spearfish Middle School goes above and beyond in their responsibilities to ensure both are successful in their military careers. When the Wangeman’s were both gone for a five-month training program, which overlapped the school year, the school examined its policies towards military service and added a military leave policy, ensuring it followed all USERRA requirements protecting service member employment rights.
Additionally, when the 842nd Engineer Company was activated in January 2021 in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration, the school was extremely supportive of their activation for service, despite short notice. The district covered all their substitute teacher plans, giving Leslie and Josh the ability to concentrate on their mission with minimum distraction.
“Spearfish School District Superintendent Kirk Easton, a former member of the SDNG and a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, has done an outstanding job reaching out to the ESGR Program regarding questions and guidance,” said Leslie.” Principal Don Lyon has also shown continuous support throughout our careers.”
Through its leadership and practices, the Spearfish Middle School’s has made it easier for those serving in uniform to fulfill their duties and obligations as members of the National Guard and Reserve.
