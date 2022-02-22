Spearfish men plead not guilty in alleged storage unit burglaries, theft

DEADWOOD — Two local men who allegedly burglarized and stole from multiple storage units located on Colorado Boulevard in Spearfish in October 2021 pleaded not guilty to the charges against them Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Co-defendants Jeffrey James Nelson, 29, and Joseph Hertel Nelson, Jr., 21, both of Spearfish were indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Jan. 19 and charged with eight counts of third-degree burglary of eight different storage units located at 4311 E. Colorado Blvd. in Spearfish. Each charge a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
The two are also charged with grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Because Jeffrey James Nelson has also been convicted of two previous felonies: Aug. 2, 2016 Sexual Contact with Child Under 16 and March 20, 2018 Failure to Register, both in Lawrence County, the punishment for the principal felony he is facing goes from a Class 4 to a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Friday both men are being held in the Lawrence County Jail, each on $15,000 cash or surety.
