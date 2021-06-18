Spearfish man sentenced to prison for meth

DEADWOOD — A local man who was stopped by police for crossing the fog line and discovered with approximately 370 grams of methamphetamine in a cardboard box in the trunk of his vehicle, along with more than $30,000 in cash was sentenced by 4th District Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse May 25.
Daniel Lee Williams, 65, pleaded guilty to possession of more than five grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute March 23 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 8 years suspended and ordered by pay court costs of $116.50.
Court documents say Williams was stopped by law enforcement at approximately 10:32 p.m. Aug. 1, 2020 near mile marker 8 on Interstate 90 when the silver Dodge Stratus he was driving crossed the fog line twice during the time police were behind him traveling east bound.
When police stopped Williams, he acknowledged he had crossed the fog line while looking for his ashtray. When Williams was in the patrol car, as he was to be written a warning ticket, he appeared extremely nervous, was breathing heavily and shaking. Police then spoke with Williams about illegal drug use and possession. Williams confidently denied possessing anything illegal for various drugs police spoke with him about. When police asked Williams about possessing methamphetamine, he looked away and his tone was different than in his response to other drugs.
Williams denied consent to search his vehicle and a drug dog was called in to assist.
Williams then admitted to having a pipe in his pants pocket. A police search of Williams’ person located a glass pipe with a white crystal residue inside, as well as a vial with a white substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
During a search of the vehicle, approximately 370 grams of methamphetamine was located inside a cardboard box in the trunk, along with packages of jeweler bags and a scale and numerous envelopes with U.S. currency amounting to $30,603. A cell phone was also found in the trunk with the currency.
