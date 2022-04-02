Spearfish man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor

RAPID CITY — A Spearfish man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison following his conviction of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.
Bernard Andrew Wagner, Jr., 59, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken to prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Wagner will also be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Wagner was federally indicted and arrested after attempting to sexually entice an undercover law enforcement agent posing as a minor after Wagner started sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old female he knew personally.
This case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Spearfish Police Department, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins prosecuted the case.
Wagner was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
