DEADWOOD – A local man originally facing felony burglary and theft charges pleaded guilty to a lesser felony charge and was sentenced Jan. 5, 2023 by 4th Circuit Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Preston James Castor, 22, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 29, 2021 and charged with: second-degree burglary, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines; and grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000 against two male victims, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
On Nov. 17, 2022, Castor pleaded guilty to grand theft by receiving stolen property, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
On Jan. 5, 2023, Castor was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay court costs of $436. The execution of the sentence was suspended, and Castor was placed on two years’ probation with the following terms and conditions: that he serve 60 days in prison and make restitution to his first victim of $8,500 and restitution to his second victim of $5,967.
Castor was also ordered to reimburse Lawrence County $2,648 in court-appointed attorney fees.
All of the charges relate to events that occurred Nov. 18, 2020 in Lawrence County.
Then-Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald said Castor was accused of entering a person’s house in Spearfish and stealing firearms and other valuables.
Information filed in the case by then-Lawrence County Deputy States Attorney Brenda Harvey indicates Castor has previously been convicted of two felonies: Dec. 18, 2019 possession of a controlled substance in Butte County and March 4, 2021 possession of marijuana, more than two ounces, but less than one-half pound in Lawrence County.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
