Spearfish man sentenced in disorderly conduct case

DEADWOOD — A local man who threatened his brother with a kitchen knife in a domestic altercation and originally faced a felony charge pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge and was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn Oct. 26 at the Lawrence County courthouse.
Bo James White Dress, 36, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury July 14 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim.
On Oct. 26, White Dress pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, given credit for time served of one day, and 29 days of the sentence were suspended. White Dress was also ordered to pay a $421 fine and court costs of $78.50.
Court documents say on June 19 at approximately 2:30 a.m. the Spearfish Police Department received a 911 call from a female subject, later identified as White Dress’s mother.
When police arrived, they made contact with a male subject who said he and his brother, Bo James White Dress, had recently arrived at the home after a night of consuming alcoholic beverages.
The male subject said he and White Dress got into a verbal argument and that during the argument, White Dress grabbed a kitchen knife and advanced toward him. The male subject said their mother intervened and told White Dress repeatedly to put the knife down.
When police made contact with White Dress, he confirmed he and his brother were out consuming alcoholic beverages together and got into a verbal argument when they arrived at the home.
When asked about the knife, White Dress stated he felt threatened by his brother. During the investigation it was confirmed the other male subject was never armed and never made contact with White Dress.
White Dress was previously convicted of a felony, possession of a controlled substance, March 9, 2015 in Pennington County.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.