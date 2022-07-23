Spearfish man sentenced in chainsaw assault case

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man who wielded a running chainsaw, attempting to break into a residence was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Shane David Stearns, 32, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Jan. 19 and originally charged with aggravated assault against a female victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines and simple assault against a public officer, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
On July 12, Stearns pleaded guilty to and was sentenced to the lesser charges of: simple assault, resisting arrest, and ingesting a substance, except alcoholic beverages, for the purpose of becoming intoxicated, all Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
On each of the charges, Stearns was sentenced to 360 days in jail and ordered to pay court costs of $96.50.
It was further ordered that 300 of the 360-day jail sentence on all counts be suspended and that Stearns serve 60 days in jail on each count with credit for three days served. After the first 30 days are served, Stearns may serve the remaining 30 days on WREM. Jail time must be completed by July 12, 2023.
Stearns was also placed on probation for 360 days, ordered to have no contact with the victim for 360 days, complete anger management, undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations, and pay court costs of $50.
Stearns is also responsible for reimbursing Lawrence County $2774 in court-appointed attorney fees.
According to court documents, on Jan. 3 at approximately 1:59 p.m., police were dispatched to a Grant Street home in Spearfish for the report of a male attempting to break down the door of the residence with a chainsaw. The male was identified as Stearns, whom police knew to have a history of paranoia and methamphetamine use from previous arrests.
When police arrived, Stearns was unable to be located. The reporting party and victim told police Stearns was trying to break into the house, got a chainsaw and started revving it up outside her bedroom window, and later banged on the door and screamed at her for 30 minutes. The victim told police Stearns was crazy and that she was terrified he was going to hurt her. She told police Stearns knew she was home alone and that’s why he was trying to get into the house. Stearns lived in the garage of the residence and the victim said Stearns wanted into the main portion of the residence because there were firearms inside.
Following a search of the neighborhood, Stearns was located and, police say, appeared paranoid, very alert, with quick movements. He was allegedly argumentative and placed into handcuffs.
While searching his person, Stearns attempted to stomp on police’s feet and began twisting around and had to be forced against the patrol vehicle, injuring an officer.
Police believe part of his behavior may have been due to drug use. Stearns was strapped into the correctional chair, due to his behavior. On the way to jail, Stearns told police he thought the victim was withholding a check from him and that he never actually cut the door down.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.