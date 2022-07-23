Spearfish man sentenced in chainsaw assault case

Courtesy photo

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man who wielded a running chainsaw, attempting to break into a residence was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Shane David Stearns, 32, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Jan. 19 and originally charged with aggravated assault against a female victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines and simple assault against a public officer, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.

