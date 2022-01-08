Spearfish man sentenced in assault case

DEADWOOD — A local man who assaulted his girlfriend and originally faced felony aggravated assault charges, pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge, and was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Robert Randall Rosenau, 30, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 3, 2021 and charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
On Dec. 20, 2021, Rosenau pleaded guilty to simple assault and was sentenced the same day to 30 days in jail, a $400 fine, and ordered to pay court costs of $131.62.
Callahan suspended 20 of the 30-day jail sentence, upon the following terms and conditions: that Rosenau complete parenting classes by March 20, undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation, and serve 10 days in jail by Feb. 20.
Court documents say Oct. 27, 2021 at approximately 12:23 a.m., Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office dispatch transferred a 911 call of a domestic assault to Spearfish police dispatch. The caller reported her mother’s boyfriend was beating her mother up.
When police arrived, crying could be heard from inside and the woman who opened the door was very scared, advising Rosenau was dangerous.
Police allegedly observed a male lying on the bed. There were numerous items knocked over and broken between the front door and the back bedroom. When police asked Rosenau what happened, he told them “nothing.” Police took Rosenau to a patrol vehicle to determine what happened. Rosenau was very intoxicated and had difficulty walking and getting into the patrol vehicle.
The woman on scene identified herself as Rosenau’s girlfriend. When police asked her what happened, she told them the couple had been at a bar downtown and that when they arrived home Rosenau began calling her names and hitting her. The woman told police she hit him to get away from him and that she hit him in the head when he strangled her. She demonstrated, while crying, how he had both hands around her neck and she could not breathe. Police say the woman had red marks on both sides of her neck.
Police placed Rosenau under arrest and he was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.