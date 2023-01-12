Spearfish man sentenced in assault case

DEADWOOD — A local man who assaulted his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend in her home was sentenced Dec. 29, 2022 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Skylar Michael Elle, 25, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 11, 2022 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
On Dec. 29, 2022, Elle pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, ordered to pay a $400 fine and court costs of $129.10.
According to court documents, on April 17, 2022, at approximately 10:11 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a female reporting her child’s father tried to choke her current boyfriend.
When police arrived at 327 N. 7th St., the female advised Elle was inside the residence and allegedly choked a male victim. The female advised the victim was no longer on scene and left to go to his child’s house from a previous relationship.
The victim arrived back on scene later and told police he did not want to get involved.
He said the incident started when he went to the bedroom door and Elle opened the door and began to argue with him. The victim said Elle put him in a chokehold and that he could not breathe and began to feel dizzy. The victim told police he tapped on Elle’s arm, and he let him go. The victim said Elle told him to get out of the house.
The female later told police she was having an argument with Elle, as he was mad because she broke up with him to be with the victim. She said Elle wanted to “beat up” the victim but would not give a reason why. The female said she did see Elle put the victim in a chokehold.
When police attempted to speak to Elle regarding what happened, he wished to remain silent.
