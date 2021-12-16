Spearfish man sentenced in assault case

DEADWOOD — A local man originally charged with felony aggravated assault pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Chad Callahan at the Lawrence County Courthouse Nov. 29.
Ruben Lucio, Jr., 30, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 30 and charged with aggravated assault against a female victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. He was also charged by complaint June 22 with simple assault and intentional damage to property in the third degree.
On Nov. 29, Lucio pleaded guilty to simple assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines and intentional damage to property in the third degree, a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
He was sentenced the same day to 180 days in jail on the assault charge and 30 days in jail on the property damage charge and ordered to pay court costs of $175. It was further ordered that 165 days of the 180-day jail sentence and the 30-day jail sentence be suspended, and that Lucio serve 15 days in jail by March 1, 2022. He was also ordered to attend and complete anger management classes by the same date and to make restitution to the victim in the case of $200.
Court documents say the events surrounding the case occurred June 12, when Lucio intentionally caused bodily injury to another which did not result in serious bodily injury and intentionally injured, damaged, or destroyed private property of another valued at $400 or less.
Information filed in the case indicates Lucio was previously convicted of distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance April 4, 2013 in Platte City County, Mo.
