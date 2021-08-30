Spearfish man sentenced in assault case

DEADWOOD — A local man charged with felony aggravated assault was sentenced Aug. 19 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Tyler Owen Statler, 27, pleaded guilty to lesser charge of simple assault and was sentenced the same day to 60 days in jail with credit for 60 days served. He was also ordered to reimburse Lawrence County $697 for court-appointed attorney fees.
According to court documents, on Oct. 31, 2020 just after 3 a.m., Spearfish police received a transferred 911 call from Lawrence County. It was reported a female was yelling “Help!” in the area of South Dakota Way and College Lane.
A short time later a second abandoned 911 call came in from the same phone number and it was reported that it sounded like a male was in the background and took the phone away from the caller.
When police arrived, they were advised by two nearby residents that they heard a female yelling for help outside. One person advised they saw two people walk around the building toward the BHSU softball fields. Police tried and were unable to locate them there. Repeated calls to the victim then reportedly went unanswered.
Soon, the victim called 911 again and was in her apartment.
When police arrived, the victim was very distraught and sobbing uncontrollably.
When police were finally able to calm her enough for her to tell what happened, she said she had gone to Deadwood with Statler and then they got a sober ride home. The victim got out of the vehicle and didn’t want Statler to come into her apartment. Statler became upset, got out of the vehicle, took hold of the victim, and threw her to the ground, placing her in a choke hold. The victim said she could not breathe for a few moments. Statler also ripped the victim’s backpack off her, causing a fabric burn on her armpit that was actively bleeding.
The victim was then able to calm Statler down and they went into her apartment. While in the apartment, the victim went to the bathroom and called 911. Statler realized she was calling 911 and went into the bathroom and took her phone. They left the apartment and went to the softball fields. The victim advised she saw police looking around and she wanted to yell out, but Statler threatened to kill her if she did. The victim reportedly stated she was in fear for her life. She told police Statler was distracted enough by police presence that she was able to get away and go back to her apartment.
The victim said Statler assaulted her the previous night in a similar fashion. Police say there were old bruises on the victim’s body, along with fresh red marks on her neck, her face, her legs, and her right bicep that were consistent with her story.
