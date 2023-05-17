Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD — The second of two local men facing assault and grand theft charges was sentenced Thursday by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 4:35 pm
Kaleb John Baker, 19, was co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 25, 2022 with his brother, Nathanial Blake Baker, 24, both of Spearfish, and both were originally charged with grand theft, more than $1,000, but less than or equal to $2,500, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
Kaleb was additionally charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines and commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
On March 9, Kaleb pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
On May 11, Kaleb was sentenced to five years in prison with credit for time served of three days. He was also ordered to pay court costs of $116.50 and follow the recommendations of the Department of Corrections in obtaining substance abuse and mental health treatment. He is also responsible for reimbursing Lawrence County $2,269 for court-appointed attorney fees.
On July 28, 2022 Nathanial pleaded guilty to simple assault and petty theft, both Class 1 misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Nathanial was sentenced Aug. 4, 2022 to 53 days in jail on each charge, with credit for time served of 53 days per charge and ordered to pay court costs of $193.
According to court documents, on May 4, 2022, Lawrence County deputies were dispatched to a possible robbery near the Valley Corner gas station on the corner of Highway 14 and Evans Lane in Spearfish.
The investigation revealed that brothers Kaleb and Nathanial Baker went to their cousin’s house and told him to choose between them and the people he was hanging around. The male victim saw Kaleb getting into the victim’s pickup and steal a wallet, subwoofer, impact drill, and audio amplifier. The victim and Kaleb had an argument and then began fighting. Fists were thrown, and they ended up wrestling on the ground. Nathanial then kicked both the victim and Kaleb in the head in an attempt to break up the fight. Kaleb pulled a small handgun out of his sock and pointed it at the victim. The victim said the gun was pointed at his head,
Nathanial pushed Kaleb’s arms, holding the gun, down and stopped the altercation.
Before leaving, Kaleb picked up the victim’s phone, took it with him, and was later messaging the victim from the victim’s own messenger account.
A search warrant was conducted on Kaleb’s vehicle and house. All the stolen items except the wallet, and including the firearm were found.
