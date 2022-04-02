Spearfish man sentenced in aggravated assault, drug cases

DEADWOOD — A local man facing drug charges from 2020, and aggravated assault in 2021, was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Yamni Deon Lee Sangrait, 21, of Spearfish, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 11, 2021 and charged with one count of aggravated assault against a female victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Sangrait pleaded guilty to the charge Feb. 3 and was sentenced March 17 to five years in prison and ordered to pay court costs of $116.50.
Comer suspended the execution of the sentence and placed Sangrait on four years’ probation upon the following terms and conditions: that he serve 40 days in jail with credit for 10 days served by Aug. 1.
Sangrait was also ordered to reimburse Lawrence County $1,095 for court-appointed attorney fees.
According to court documents, on July 31, 2021 at approximately 10:23 p.m. Spearfish police received a report of an assault that occurred.
Police responded and learned that Sangrait had physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend told police Sangrait had thrown her against the wall of the residence, threatened to kill her, and started to strangle her to a point where she was having trouble breathing. Two witnesses told police they saw Sangrait strangling the victim after hearing a verbal argument between the two and stopped it from continuing. Police observed red marks around the victim’s neck where she said Sangrait strangled her.
Police spoke with Sangrait, who said he did not remember what happened and was not willing to speak with them. Sangrait was placed under arrest.
In a separate case, Sangrait was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 27, 2020 and charged with: possession of more than once ounce, but less than one-half pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines; possession of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute, hash oil, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; possession of child pornography in the form of a photo, a Class 4 felony; possession of child pornography in the form of a short video, a Class 4 felony.
On Feb. 3, Sangrait pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled drug or substance with intent to distribute and was sentenced March 17 to three years in prison and ordered to pay court costs of $106.50.
Comer suspended the execution of the sentence and placed Sangrait on four years’ probation upon the following terms and conditions: that he serve 30 days in jail with credit for three days served by Aug. 1.
Sangrait was also ordered to reimburse Lawrence County for $2,243 in court-appointed attorney fees.
It was further ordered that this sentence run concurrent with the previously mentioned sentence.
Court documents say the drug charges occurred between the fall of 2019 through February 2020, while the child pornography charges allegedly occurred in February 2020.
