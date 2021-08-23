Spearfish man sentenced for attempted receipt of child pornography

SOUTH DAKOTA — A Spearfish man convicted of attempted receipt of child pornography was sentenced Aug 17, by Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.
Stanley Lee Lumbardy, 70, was sentenced to five years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, and a $5,000 special assessment to the Victims of Trafficking Fund. Lumbardy will also be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Lumbardy was arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators. Following multiple chats Lumbardy exchanged with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl, but who was in fact an undercover agent. Lumbardy requested photos from the 15-year-old undercover persona and negotiated a time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Lumbardy went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor, he was instead met by law enforcement agents, and placed under arrest.
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins prosecuted the case.
