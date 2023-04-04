Spearfish man sentenced for attempted receipt of child pornography
Click to purchase this photo

RAPID CITY — A Spearfish man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography.

Anthony James Kemp, 56, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken in federal court in Rapid City.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.