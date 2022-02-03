Spearfish man pleads not guilty to reckless burning, terrorist threat

DEADWOOD — A local man who allegedly intentionally started an apartment fire in Spearfish, displacing dozens in the process, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Max Donald Dice, Jr., 51, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 29, 2021 and charged with reckless burning, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines and terrorist threat, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
According to court documents, at approximately 12:14 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2021, Spearfish dispatch notified first responders of a fire in an apartment at 1710 Ryan Rd., with flames showing. It was snowing and about 16 degrees outside with a light wind.
Upon arrival, police said flames were visible on the west side of the building. Police reportedly saw Dice on the south side of the building. When they asked him if everyone was out he allegedly told police his wife was still in the apartment. While Dice sat down on the sidewalk on the south side of the building, police began evacuating people from the building, starting on the south end of 1710 Ryan Rd. When police got to the middle set of apartments, where the fire was burning, a woman, later identified as Dice’s wife, told police the fire was in apartment #103, which was his. She told police she thought everyone was out of the apartments. Police continued to evacuate people as other officers arrived.
Dice allegedly told police that he started the fire, that he was cooking methamphetamine and that is what started the fire. Dice reportedly tried to walk away from police multiple times, requiring officers to stay with him.
When police asked Dice what chemicals he used, he refused to tell them. Police told him lives were at stake. Dice told police there were additional chemicals in the apartment, as well as explosives in the apartment and that the whole thing was going to blow up in 30 seconds, thus creating a terroristic threat. Dice allegedly admitted to intentionally starting a fire which recklessly placed numerous people in danger of death or serious bodily injury and placed an occupied structure, the apartment building, in danger and destroyed property.
While Dice had his cell phone in his possession, he did not call for help, according to police, who say Dice was not one of the 911 callers who reported the fire.
Police evacuated both the apartment building and a nearby set of apartments.
Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson determined that the building at 1710 Ryan Rd. was uninhabitable and 22 people were displaced as a result of the fire.
Dice later told police he had burned a picture of his wife’s and that started the fire.
A PBT conducted on Dice at the police department was .252%.
After being interviewed by law enforcement officers, Dice was placed under arrest. Dice smeared feces on the camera and door window of the holding cell. When police went to transport Dice to the Lawrence County Jail, they found that he had allegedly attempted to strangle himself with the tie-string of his hoodie. Spearfish Ambulance Service arrived and evaluated Dice. Dice reportedly told police he had taken pills while in the holding cell in Spearfish. Police say he was searched prior to transport to the police department and had no pills. Dice was transported and medically cleared by Spearfish Monument Hospital Emergency Department. Police say Spearfish Voluntary Fire Department officials did not locate any evidence of methamphetamine having been cooked or made in Dice’s apartment.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Dice is being held in the Lawrence County Jail on $50,000 cash or surety.
