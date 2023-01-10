DEADWOOD — A former Minitman Food and Fuel employee accused of burglarizing the property and stealing a significant amount of cash pleaded not guilty to the allegations Jan. 3 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Harley Keith Honomichl, 26, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 23 and charged with third degree burglary of Minitman Food and Fuel, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines and grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, from Minitman Food and Fuel, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on Nov. 9, 2022 at approximately 1 a.m., the Spearfish Police Department received a call reporting an activated burglary alarm at the Minitman Food and Fuel, located at 820 E. Colorado Blvd. Initial responding officers arrived on scene and reportedly observed the front door to the business open. Upon entering the business, officers reportedly observed the safe was open and empty.
A key holding employee for the business responded and allegedly confirmed an estimated $4,748 in cash was missing from the safe. The employee reviewed surveillance video footage with officers and reportedly observed a male subject using a key to access both the business and the safe. The male subject was also allegedly observed taking Pioneer Bank money bags from the safe and quickly exiting the business. The employee on scene reportedly confirmed the missing cash would be contained within the Pioneer Bank money bags. The employee reportedly identified the suspect as Honomichl. Honomichl worked at the business since October 2022 and was responsible for closing the business at approximately 9 p.m. Nov. 8.
A police records check showed Honomichl to live at 417 Lariat Dr. Apt. #3, which is a short walking distance from the business. Officers responded to that address and observed a BMW passenger car parked at the home. A vehicle records check showed the registered owner of the vehicle to be Honomichl’s wife.
A search warrant was obtained, served, and the house was searched at approximately 6:34 a.m. The door was answered by a male subject confirmed to be Honomichl and he was detained pending further investigation.
During the search of the home, two Pioneer Bank bags containing a large amount of cash were allegedly found. Clothing matching the description observed in the surveillance video footage were also found in the apartment. All items were seized as evidence Honomichl was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said Honomichl is free on $2,000 cash surety bond.
Honomichl is slated to appear in court again Feb. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.