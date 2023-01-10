bhp news.jpg
DEADWOOD — A former Minitman Food and Fuel employee accused of burglarizing the property and stealing a significant amount of cash pleaded not guilty to the allegations Jan. 3 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Harley Keith Honomichl, 26, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 23 and charged with third degree burglary of Minitman Food and Fuel, a Class 5 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines and grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, from Minitman Food and Fuel, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

