Spearfish man pleads not guilty to meth distribution charges

DEADWOOD — A local man entered not guilty pleas to multiple meth-related charges Nov. 23 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Jesse James K. Houston, 49, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury July 28 and charged with distribution of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines and two counts of distribution of more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a controlled substance, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
The charges are in relation to events that allegedly occurred Oct. 27, 2020, Oct. 29, 2020, and Nov. 7, 2020.
Information filed in the case indicates Houston was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance March 29, 2007 in Lawrence County, a felony that enhances the principle felony in this case from a Class 3 felony to a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Houston is free on $10,000 cash or surety.
Houston is due back in court Dec. 14 for a status hearing.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.