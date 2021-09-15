Spearfish man pleads not guilty to grand theft

DEADWOOD — A local man facing theft charges pleaded not guilty before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer Thursday at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Jared Alan Hunsley, 42, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury April 21 and charged with one count of grand theft value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
The theft, $9514.13 from Olsen Towing, Rapid City, is alleged to have occurred between Oct. 28 and Dec. 11, 2020.
Because Hunsley has two previous felony convictions – April 2, 2015 grand theft and Dec. 1, 2016 unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance, both in Lawrence County, the principle felony in this case is enhanced to a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Hunsley is free on $1,000 cash or surety.
Hunsley’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21.
