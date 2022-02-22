Spearfish man pleads not guilty to burglary, grand theft

DEADWOOD — A local man facing felony burglary and theft charges pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Preston Castor, 21, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 29, 2021 and charged with: second degree burglary, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines; commission of a felony while armed with a firearm, a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines; and grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000 against two male victims, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
All of the charges relate to events that allegedly occurred Nov. 18, 2020 in Lawrence County.
Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald said Castor is accused of entering a person’s house in Spearfish and stealing firearms and other valuables.
“We estimate it at over $5,000 worth of property,” Fitzgerald said.
Information filed in the case by Lawrence County Deputy States Attorney Brenda Harvey indicates Castor has previously been convicted of two felonies: Dec. 18, 2019 possession of a controlled substance in Butte County and March 4, 2021 possession of marijuana, more than two ounces, but less than one-half pound in Lawrence County.
Because he has previously been convicted of these felonies, the principal felony in the case is enhanced to the next more severe class, in this case, a Class 1 felony, punishable by up to 50 years in prison and $50,000 in fines. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Castor remains in the Lawrence County Jail, held on multiple bonds that total $27,500.
