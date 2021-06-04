Spearfish man pleads not guilty to assault charge

DEADWOOD — A local man pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault May 25 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Trinity Lee Jaskela, 44, of Spearfish, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury April 21 and charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence against a female victim.
The allegations surround an incident that occurred April 17, where Jaskela allegedly attempted to induce a fear of death or imminent serious bodily harm by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the victim by applying pressure on the throat or neck or by blocking the nose and mouth.
Aggravated assault is a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Jaskela was also charged by information April 19 with allegedly obstructing a law enforcement officer on April 17, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Wednesday that Jaskela bonded out of jail on $25,000 cash surety.
Jaskela’s next court date is July 6.
