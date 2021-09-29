Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A local man accused of threatening his brother with a kitchen knife in a domestic altercation pleaded not guilty before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn Tuesday at the Lawrence County courthouse.
Bo James White Dress, 36, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 19 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Because White Dress has previously been convicted of a felony, possession of a controlled substance March 9, 2015 in Pennington County, the principle felony in the case is enhanced to a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on June 19 at approximately 2:30 a.m. the Spearfish Police Department received a 911 call from a female subject stating she did not have time to talk and needed the police. The dispatcher advised police they could hear two male voices yelling at each other.
Upon arrival, police made contact with a male subject who said he and his brother, White Dress, had recently arrived at the home after a night of consuming alcoholic beverages. The male subject said he and White Dress got into a verbal argument and that during the argument, White Dress allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and advanced toward him. The male subject said their mother intervened and told White Dress repeatedly to put the knife down.
Police made contact with the mother inside the home, who confirmed she was the person who called 911 for help and hung up.
She told police she and a juvenile female on scene were in bed and she allegedly heard the verbal argument occurring between White Dress and the other male and got up to see what was happening. The mother reported White Dress grabbed a kitchen knife while arguing with his brother and this is when she called 911 for help and intervened by telling White Dress to put the knife down. She told police White Dress put the knife down and the other male subject exited the home to wait for police.
When police made contact with White Dress, he allegedly confirmed he and his brother were out consuming alcoholic beverages together and got into a verbal argument when they arrived at the home. When asked about the knife, White Dress stated he felt threatened by his brother. During the investigation it was confirmed the other male subject was never armed and never made contact with White Dress.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said White Dress is free on $5,000 cash or surety.
White Dress’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.
