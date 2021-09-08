Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A local man pleaded not guilty to assault charges before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Ruben Lucio, Jr., 30, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury June 30 and charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Because Lucio was previously convicted of distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance April 4, 2013 in Platte City County, Mo., the principle felony in this case is enhanced to a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
According to court documents, the allegations reportedly occurred June 12, when Lucio attempted by physical menace with a deadly weapon to put another in fear of imminent serious bodily harm.
He was also charged by information June 22 with simple assault that allegedly occurred June 12, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Friday, Lucio is free on $5,000 cash or surety. Lucio’s next court date is Sept. 21.
