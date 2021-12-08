Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A local man who allegedly choked his wife pleaded not guilty to the charge against him Nov. 30 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Michael James Norris, 28, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Oct. 20 and charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. The charge is in relation to events that allegedly occurred Oct. 12, when Norris allegedly attempted to induce a fear of death or imminent serious bodily harm by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of a female victim by applying pressure on her throat or neck or by blocking her nose and mouth.
According to court documents, on Oct. 12 around 10:22 p.m., police responded to 231 W. Jackson Blvd., Apt #23 for the report of a physical disturbance. When police arrived, they observed a female leaving the residence. Police then visited with Norris, who allegedly told them no physical disturbance had occurred, but that he and his wife had been arguing.
Norris said he instructed the female to leave his residence, the same female, police say, was the one who left upon their arrival.
The female was located a block away from the residence and shortly thereafter they learned Norris had allegedly wrapped his arm around her neck from behind. The female allegedly lost her ability to breathe, so she bit down on Norris’s forearm with her teeth.
Police allegedly observed bite marks on Norris’s right forearm, and Norris admitted the female bit him. Norris was arrested.
Information filed in the case indicates Norris has previously been convicted of two felonies: possession of a controlled substance July 3, 2018; and unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance Nov. 4, 2020, both in Lawrence County. Because he has previously been convicted of these two felonies, the principal felony in this case is enhanced from a Class 3 felony to a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Monday Norris is free on $5,000 cash or surety.
Norris is due back in court Jan. 18, 2022.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.