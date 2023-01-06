Pioneer staff reports
DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man who allegedly pointed a shotgun at his boyfriend following an alleged alcohol-fueled fight in the apartment they shared for a short time pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him Dec. 29, 2022 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer.
Kody Martin Nisly, 29, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 3, 2022 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Nisly was also charged by information July 25 with simple assault domestic violence against the same male victim, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
According to court documents, on July 21, 2022 at around 9:50 p.m., Spearfish police dispatch received an abandoned 911 call from a man who was later identified as the victim in the case. At around 9:53 p.m., law enforcement called the victim back and spoke to him briefly on the phone before the call was disconnected. The victim allegedly said he accidentally dialed 911. When police asked the victim if everything was OK, he reportedly stated it was, except he was fighting with his boyfriend.
Law enforcement called the victim back again, but he did not answer the call. Police believed the boyfriend to be Nisly and they went to Nisly’s residence, located at 331 E. Colorado Blvd., apartment number 5 to investigate the incident and check on the victim.
The victim reportedly told police everything was fine and that he accidentally dialed 911 when he was checking to see if his Apple Watch could do that.
Police asked the victim about getting into a fight with Nisly. The victim allegedly said it was not a real fight, but an argument and that he gets into fights on a regular basis with Nisly.
Due to the nature of the call, police asked the victim to take them to Nisly. The victim walked police inside the apartment. The victim allegedly tried to open the door, but it was locked. He then knocked on the door a couple of times before Nislay opened it. The victim made a comment to Nisly about accidentally dialing 911. Police then stepped inside the apartment to talk to Nisly, who said there was more to the story than just the victim dialing 911.
Police then heard the exterior apartment building door close and reportedly walked outside to see where the victim went. He was waiting outside the front entrance door and when police asked him about what was really going on, he said he didn’t want Nisly to go to jail.
The victim admitted he made the story up about accidentally dialing 911 and that he dialed 911 on purpose because of what Nisly allegedly did.
The victim then told police, the two argued because of a food cooking accident and as a result, Nisly wanted the victim, who had been living with him, but was not on the lease, to leave. Nisly reportedly charged the victim. The victim left and returned to the apartment a short time later to get his cell phone charger. In the process, the victim said Nisly reportedly whipped him with the cord. The victim then reportedly ran outside the south entrance doors and Nisly chased him around the building. The victim then allegedly re-entered the building from the north entrance doors to get the charging port for the cord that he left behind.
At this point, Nisly reportedly made a comment about showing the victim “real crazy,” and then Nisly grabbed a gun and pointed it at him twice while they were in the entryway of the apartment building. The victim said while Nisly was pointing the firearm at him, Nisly allegedly stated, “I will kill you.” The victim said he then left and went outside and sat in the parking lot until police arrived. The victim did not know if the gun Nisly allegedly had was a shotgun or a rifle, but that it was “long” and brown in color.
The victim, who had a small cut on his lower back and a red imprint on his back and right arm that were consistent with the shape of a phone cord, reportedly told police Nisly had been consuming alcohol.
Police returned to the apartment and spoke with Nisly about the incident. Nisly alleged the victim was just being “belligerent” and that he wanted him to leave. Nisly reportedly said the victim had stayed with him for the past three weeks and he was in an “open” relationship with the victim. Nisly alleged the victim just kept coming back to the apartment and pounding on the door.
When police asked Nisly why the victim left in the first place, Nisly alleged the victim grabbed a bottle of alcohol and left. Nisly reportedly admitted he consumed a few shots of alcohol, as well and later stated the argument began because the victim wanted Nisly to buy more alcohol.
Nisly allegedly never brought up the part of the incident that involved the gun until police asked him about it. Nisly allegedly then said he grabbed a shotgun and held it because the victim would not leave. Nisly later showed police the shotgun he reportedly held, which was all black in color. The shotgun was reportedly in Nisly’s bedroom closet with four other long guns. Nisly denied pointing the shotgun at the victim. Nisly also denied pointing the firearm at the victim and hitting him with the phone charge cord. Nisly also denied leaving his apartment at any point during the incident. Nisly reportedly said he grabbed the shotgun because he was scared. Police reportedly told Nisly it didn’t make sense for him to let the victim back inside the apartment if he was in fear of him. When law enforcement asked Nisly when he didn’t just call police, Nisly reportedly said he “thought about it.”
Police spoke with a neighbor from a nearby apartment who reportedly said they heard the victim and Nisly fighting. The neighbor also alleged they heard someone state, “Now you’re pointing a gun at me.”
Nisly was arrested for aggravated assault and simple assault domestic violence.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said Nisly is free on $750 cash surety and is slated to appear in court again Feb. 9.
