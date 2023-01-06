bhp news.jpg
DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man who allegedly pointed a shotgun at his boyfriend following an alleged alcohol-fueled fight in the apartment they shared for a short time pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him Dec. 29, 2022 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer.

