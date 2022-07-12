Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A local man who allegedly choked his former girlfriend’s new boyfriend in her home pleaded not guilty to assault charges Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Skylar Michael Elle, 24, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 11 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on April 17 at approximately 10:11 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a female reporting her child’s father tried to choke her current boyfriend. When police arrived at 327 N. 7th St., the female told them that during the alleged assault, Elle was inside the residence and choked a male victim. The female advised the victim was no longer on scene and had left to go to his child’s house from a previous relationship. The victim later returned. He told police that the alleged assault began when he went to the bedroom where Elle began to argue with him. The victim alleged Elle put him in a choke hold and that while in the choke hold, he could not breathe and began to feel dizzy. The victim told police he tapped on Elle’s arm and he let him go. The victim advised Elle told him to get out of the house.
The female later told police she was having an argument with Elle, as he was reportedly mad because she broke up with him to be with the victim. She alleged that Elle wanted to “beat up” the victim, but would not give a reason why. She said she saw Elle put the victim in a choke hold.
When police attempted to speak to Elle regarding what happened, he wished to remain silent.
Elle was arrested for aggravated assault.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Elle is free on $2,000 cash or surety.
