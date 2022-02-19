Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A local man who allegedly choked a relative during a domestic altercation pleaded not guilty to the charge against him Feb. 10 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Ronald Louis Bellantino, 39, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 17, 2021 and charged with aggravated assault against a female victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Because Bellantino has previously been convicted of a felony – third-degree burglary Sept. 17, 2015 in Lawrence County, the principal felony in the case is enhanced to a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines.
According to court documents, on Oct. 29, 2021 at approximately 5:53 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in Spearfish for a report of an ongoing fight between Bellantino and the victim in the case. The caller alleged Bellantino choked her and threw a shovel at her car.
Police made contact with the victim, who was reportedly on foot at an intersection close to her residence. The victim was crying and very emotional and police allegedly observed red markings around her throat. She advised she did not know where Bellantino was and that he possibly left the area.
Police made contact with Bellantino and transported him back to the location.
The victim alleged she and Bellantino got into a verbal argument that turned physical. Bellantino allegedly grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into the corner in their living room. The victim told police Bellantino pressed his thumb into her throat and she began to black out and her feet were off the floor. The victim allegedly stated she feared for her life.
When police spoke with Bellantino, he allegedly confirmed the verbal fight, but denied strangling the victim.
Police determined that Bellantino was the predominant aggressor and that he attempted to induce a fear of death or imminent serious bodily harm by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of the victim by applying pressure on her throat and neck and police placed him under arrest.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Wednesday Bellantino is free on $7,500 bond.
Bellantino is due back in court March 17.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.