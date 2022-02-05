Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A Spearfish man, reportedly high on methamphetamine, who allegedly wielded a running chainsaw, attempting to break into a residence to access firearms pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Shane David Stearns, 31, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Jan. 19 and charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines and simple assault against a public officer, a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
Court documents say on Jan. 3 at approximately 2 p.m., police were dispatched to 606 E. Grant St. in Spearfish for the report of a male attempting to break down the door of the residence with a chainsaw. The male was reportedly Stearns, whom police knew to have a history of paranoia and methamphetamine use from previous arrests.
When police arrived, Stearns was unable to be located. The reporting party and victim told police Stearns was allegedly trying to break into the house, got a chainsaw and started revving it up outside her bedroom window, and later banged on the door and screamed at her for 30 minutes. The victim told police Stearns was crazy and that she was terrified he was going to hurt her. Stearns reportedly knew she was home alone and that’s why he was trying to get into the house. Stearns allegedly lived in the garage of the residence and the victim alleged he wanted into the main portion of the residence because there were firearms inside.
Following a search of the neighborhood, Stearns was located and, police say, appeared paranoid, very alert, with quick movements. He was allegedly argumentative and placed into handcuffs.
While searching his person, Stearns attempted to stomp on police’s feet and began twisting around and had to be forced against the patrol vehicle, injuring an officer. Police believe part of his behavior may have been due to drug use. Stearns was reportedly strapped into the correctional chair, due to his behavior. On the way to jail, Stearns allegedly told police he thought the victim was withholding a check from him and that he never actually cut the door down.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Stearns is free on $5,000 cash or surety. Stearns is due back in court March 8.
