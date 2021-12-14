Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

DEADWOOD — A local man who became enraged at his girlfriend due to her cat’s behavior, allegedly pointing a gun at her and yelling for her to get out of a Spearfish residence, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Joseph Jeffery Anderson, Jr., 54, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Nov. 17 and charged with aggravated assault against a female victim, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
He was also charged by information Nov. 1 with: killing, injuring, or mistreating an animal and possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, both Class 1 misdemeanors, each punishable by up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.
Court documents say on Oct. 31 at approximately 10:57 a.m., police were dispatched to 126 State St. Lot 5 in Spearfish for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, police met with the female victim who immediately told them her boyfriend, Joseph Anderson, had pointed a gun at her and was inside the residence. Anderson came out the front door and he was placed in handcuffs. Police could allegedly smell the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, his eyes were bloodshot and glossy, and he was unsteady on his feet. Police believed him to be intoxicated.
The female victim, who was crying, told police that Anderson was trying to kick her out and that he kept yelling at her and was mad about one of her pet cats which was very vocal. The victim alleged Anderson kicked the cat down a hallway, pushed the victim to the ground, and then went into the bedroom and reportedly retrieved his pistol and pointed it at her, yelling at her to get out, while pointing the gun at her. The victim then ran and called police.
Police spoke with Anderson who denied anything physical happening. He told police where the gun was and gave them permission to get it. Police retrieved the .40 caliber handgun, which had rounds in the magazine, but not in the chamber.
Anderson was placed under arrest and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Police say a check of his criminal history shows prior domestic violence arrests.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Anderson is free on $5,000 bond. Anderson is due back in court Jan. 18, 2022.
